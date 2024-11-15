Ο μεγαλύτερος διαδικτυακός πόρος για καταδύτες
Αναζήτηση
Κλείστε αυτό το πλαίσιο αναζήτησης.

44% of reef-building corals now at risk

Ακολουθήστε μας στις Ειδήσεις Google
Εγγραφείτε στο Εβδομαδιαίο ενημερωτικό μας δελτίο
Coral seascape in Kimbe Bay (IUCN Picture Library / Pietro Formis)
Coral seascape in Kimbe Bay (IUCN Picture Library / Pietro Formis)

No fewer than 44% of reef-building coral species are at risk of global extinction, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, which has announced the results of its global assessment at the COP29 UN climate conference in Azerbaijan.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature & Natural Resources has assessed the conservation status of 892 warmwater reef-building coral species for its Κόκκινη λίστα, which is currently marking its 60th anniversary. The last such assessment was carried out 16 years ago, when around 33% of corals were considered under threat.

“As world leaders gather at the UN climate conference in Baku, this global coral assessment vividly illustrates the severe impacts of our rapidly changing climate on life on Earth and drives home the severity of the consequences,” said IUCN director-general Dr Grethel Aguilar. 

“Healthy ecosystems like coral reefs are essential for human livelihoods – providing food, stabilising coastlines and storing carbon. The protection of our biodiversity is not only vital for our well-being but crucial for our survival. 

“Climate change remains the leading threat to reef-building corals and is devastating the natural systems we depend on. We must take bold, decisive action to cut greenhouse gas emissions if we are to secure a sustainable future for humanity.”

Reef in Raja Ampat (IUCN Picture Library / Jason Suwandy)
Reef in Raja Ampat (IUCN Picture Library / Jason Suwandy)

The findings were based on the most recent status update from the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (GCRMN) alongside current and future threats such as the projected increase in warming and major bleaching events, using Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) data.

In addition to climate change and related severe bleaching events, other threats to coral health include pollution, agricultural run-off, disease and unsustainable fishing.

Staghorn and elkhorn

The IUCN offered as examples staghorn (Acropora cervicornis) and elkhorn coral (A palmata), Critically Endangered species in the Caribbean that had experienced significant declines because of increased warming, water pollution, hurricanes and the severe impacts of coral diseases.

Elkhorn coral (MCS)
Elkhorn coral – Critically Endangered in the Caribbean (MSC)

The main solutions for saving corals from extinction are cutting greenhouse-gas emissions and actions to strengthen species’ resilience. The assessors also recommend more research into whether and how corals can adapt to warmer waters, with evidence of adaptation limited so far.

“We’ve known for decades that coral reefs are on the frontline of the global climate and biodiversity crises, and this new result only reconfirms this,” said Dr David Obura, co-chair of the IUCN SSC Coral Specialist Group.

“Without relevant decisions from those with the power to change this trajectory, we will see the further loss of reefs and progressive disappearance of coral species at larger and larger scales.” 

Coldwater corals

The majority of corals are found across the Indo-Pacific but the global assessment of reef-building corals also includes 85 Atlantic species highlighted recently in a PLoS One journal article, these being particularly highly threatened by severe annual bleaching events, pollution and disease.

Βίντεο από το YouTube

Red List assessments of coldwater corals are ongoing, with only 22 species of a total of 4,000+ having been assessed so far. The main threats to these species include bottom trawling, deep-sea mining, oil and gas drilling  and deep-sea cable-laying, with white coral (Desmophyllum pertusum) one example of a species assessed as Vulnerable. 

“The latest global assessment brings troubling news for corals, with more than 340 species now being considered at risk of extinction,” said Ίδρυμα MSC chief science advisor Prof David Smith.

“An ocean without functioning coral reefs would be a bleak reality, highlighting the urgent need to find solutions to the climate crisis while simultaneously addressing today’s coral crisis.”

Επίσης στο Divernet: ΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΟΝΕΣ ΑΝΑΚΑΛΥΠΤΟΥΝ ΚΟΡΑΛΙΑ ΑΝΘΕΚΤΙΚΑ ΣΤΗ ΘΕΡΜΟΤΗΤΑ ΚΡΥΜΜΕΝΑ ΣΕ ΑΠΛΑ ΘΕΑ, CORAL CRASH: ΜΠΟΡΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΣΩΘΟΥΝ ΟΙ ΥΦΑΛΟΙ ΜΑΣ;, ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ ΚΟΡΑΛΙΩΝ ΑΝΑΣΧΑΡΩΝΟΥΝ ΤΟ ΜΕΛΛΟΝ, ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΕΝΙΣΧΥΣΗ ΑΝΤΟΧΗΣ ΘΕΡΜΟΤΗΤΑΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΑ SUPER-CORALS ΤΗΣ SECORE

Latest Επεισόδιο Podcast από το Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Πώς χειρίζεστε τις καταδύσεις όταν η τελευταία σας ήταν πολύ αγχωτική λόγω έλλειψης αέρα; #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ΣΥΝΔΕΣΜΟΙ Γίνετε θαυμαστές: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ Ιστότοπος: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές εξοπλισμού καταδύσεων Ιστότοπος: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Ιστότοπος: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο Ιστότοπος: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΟ FACEBOOK ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Συνεργαζόμαστε με https://www.scuba.com και https ://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι. Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Πώς χειρίζεστε την παρακολούθηση των καταδύσεων όταν η τελευταία σας ήταν πολύ αγχωτική λόγω έλλειψης αέρα;
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
ΣΥΝΔΕΣΜΟΙ

Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Αγορές Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ

Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές Scuba Gear
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μοναδική έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι.

Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Επιστροφή στο νερό μετά από μια κακή κατάδυση; #AskMark #scuba

Σύνδεσμος ιστότοπου Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -εργαλείο ------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------- ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Ιστότοπος: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο Ιστότοπος: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφημίσεις στις μάρκες μας --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΤΟ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Συνεργαζόμαστε με https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι. Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων. 00:00 Εισαγωγή 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Προδιαγραφές 09:40 Κριτική

Σύνδεσμος ιστότοπου Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Αγορές Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ

Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές Scuba Gear
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μοναδική έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι.

Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων.
00: 00 Εισαγωγή
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Προδιαγραφές
09:40 Κριτική

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Ομφάλιος φακός κριτική #Unboxing #Review

Αυτή την εβδομάδα στο podcast, οι επαγγελματίες οδηγοί καταδύσεων στις Φιλιππίνες βρίσκονται σε ζεστό νερό μετά από μια πληροφορία ότι ορισμένοι δέχονται πληρωμή για χάραξη ονομάτων σε κοράλλια, με αποτέλεσμα οι αρχές να τετραπλασιάσουν τα χρήματα της ανταμοιβής για οποιαδήποτε πληροφορία σχετικά με τους ενόχους. Ο LL cool J είπε πρόσφατα στον Guardian ότι ο αναματρονικός καρχαρίας στο Deep Blue Sea κόντεψε να τον πνίξει. Και ένας πρώην δύτης του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού αποφάσισε να γίνει ο πρώτος που θα κολυμπήσει το αγγλικό κανάλι, ανάσκελα. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ Ιστότοπος: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Ιστότοπος: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Ιστότοπος: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση στις επωνυμίες μας -------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΤΟ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι. Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων.

Αυτή την εβδομάδα στο podcast, οι επαγγελματίες οδηγοί καταδύσεων στις Φιλιππίνες βρίσκονται σε ζεστό νερό μετά από μια πληροφορία ότι ορισμένοι δέχονται πληρωμή για χάραξη ονομάτων σε κοράλλια, με αποτέλεσμα οι αρχές να τετραπλασιάσουν τα χρήματα της ανταμοιβής για οποιαδήποτε πληροφορία σχετικά με τους ενόχους. Ο LL cool J είπε πρόσφατα στον Guardian ότι ο αναματρονικός καρχαρίας στο Deep Blue Sea κόντεψε να τον πνίξει. Και ένας πρώην δύτης του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού αποφάσισε να γίνει ο πρώτος που θα κολυμπήσει το αγγλικό κανάλι, ανάσκελα.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Αγορές Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ

Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές Scuba Gear
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μοναδική έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι.

Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Πληρώθηκαν οδηγοί για το Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Εγγραφή

ΑΣ ΚΡΑΤΗΣΟΥΜΕ ΕΠΑΦΗ!

Λάβετε μια εβδομαδιαία συλλογή όλων των ειδήσεων και άρθρων του Divernet Μάσκα καταδύσεων
Δεν ανεπιθύμητο! Διαβάστε μας πολιτική απορρήτου για περισσότερες πληροφορίες.

Εγγραφή
Ειδοποίηση για
επισκέπτης

0 Σχόλια
Οι περισσότεροι ψηφίστηκαν
Νέα Τα παλαιότερα
Ενσωματωμένα σχόλια
Δείτε όλα τα σχόλια
πρόσφατα σχόλια
Rafael Novi Setya h: Πώς να μεταφέρετε σωστά μια δεξαμενή κατάδυσης
Ευγένιος: 4 δύτες πεθαίνουν μετά από αναρρόφηση σε σωλήνα
Δανιήλ Πυρ: Έχετε προβλήματα στο αυτί κατά την κατάδυση; Αυτό μπορεί να είναι το πρόβλημα.
Στηβ Φάραρ: Ο Μαύρος Στόλος του Μπεν Φράνκλιν
Ο Bud Πουλάει: Ghost Ships Of The Great Lakes Part-2
Πρόσφατα νέα της σχολής
Το GO Diving Show και το Scuba Show αποτελούν προωθητική συνεργασία Το GO Diving Show και το Scuba Show αποτελούν προωθητική συνεργασία
Εντοπίστηκε το ναυάγιο του αμερικανικού αντιτορπιλικού «Dancing Mouse» του 2ου Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου Εντοπίστηκε το ναυάγιο του αμερικανικού αντιτορπιλικού «Dancing Mouse» του 2ου Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου
Αποκαλύφθηκε το μεγαλύτερο φυτώριο θαλάσσιων χόρτων στον κόσμο Αποκαλύφθηκε το μεγαλύτερο φυτώριο θαλάσσιων χόρτων στον κόσμο
Οι ναυαγοί τιμούν τους αεροπόρους του Β' Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου σε κάθε πλευρά του Καναδά Οι ναυαγοί τιμούν τους αεροπόρους του Β' Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου σε κάθε πλευρά του Καναδά
Το Λιμενικό Σώμα καθοδηγεί το καταδυτικό σκάφος στους αγνοούμενους δύτες του Το Λιμενικό Σώμα καθοδηγεί το καταδυτικό σκάφος στους αγνοούμενους δύτες του
Δύτες καθαρίζουν τον ιχθυοκαλλιεργητή-φάντασμα Δύτες καθαρίζουν τον ιχθυοκαλλιεργητή-φάντασμα

Συνδεθείτε μαζί μας

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Θέματα

Οι φωτογραφίες που δεν αποδίδονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο αποτελούν πνευματικά δικαιώματα του φωτογράφου.
Επικοινωνήστε με το περιοδικό DIVER για λεπτομέρειες.

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Θέματα

2024 Copyright Rork Media Limited. Όλα τα δικαιώματα διατηρούνται.