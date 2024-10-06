Ο μεγαλύτερος διαδικτυακός πόρος για καταδύτες
Ο μεγαλύτερος διαδικτυακός πόρος για καταδύτες
Αναζήτηση
Κλείστε αυτό το πλαίσιο αναζήτησης.

Divers raise ‘Atlantis gold’ shipwreck in Sicily

Ακολουθήστε το Divernet στις Ειδήσεις Google
Εγγραφείτε στο Εβδομαδιαίο ενημερωτικό μας δελτίο
Diver working at the Gela II site (Superintendency of the Sea)
Diver working at the Gela II site (Superintendency of the Sea)

The work of raising an ancient Greek shipwreck known as Gela II, associated with a cargo of rare ‘Atlantis' metal, is on the verge of completion under the supervision of Sicily’s Superintendency of the Sea.

The exceptionally well-preserved 5th century BC vessel, some 15m long and 5m wide, was found by divers at a depth of 6m in 1988, near the southern Tyrrhenian-coast port of Gela. 

Excavating the ancient Greek ship’s timbers (Superintendency of the Sea)
Excavating the ancient Greek ship’s timbers (Superintendency of the Sea)
The timbers covered a wide area (Superintendency of the Sea)
The timbers covered a wide area (Superintendency of the Sea)

First excavated in 1995, the merchant vessel was notable not only for its state of preservation but because it contained a cargo of a rare metal alloy known as orichalcum or “mountain copper”.

Bringing the timbers onto the boat (Superintendency of the Sea)
Bringing the timbers onto the boat (Superintendency of the Sea)
In Sicily, the timbers were being taken for conservation and reassembly (Superintendency of the Sea)
The timbers were being taken for conservation and reassembly (Superintendency of the Sea)

Orichalcum is mentioned in ancient texts by writers including Plato, described as second only to gold in value and once mined in Atlantis to clad the buildings of that mythical city. The references were thought to refer to pure copper or an alloy such as bronze or brass.

Eighty-six of the rare orichalcum ingots were recovered from the Gela II site in 2015 and 2017. Also retrieved in the past have been amphoras and other pottery, metal items and Corinthian-style military helmets.

‘Atlantis gold’: Orichalcum ingots at the Gela Archaeological Museum (Emanuele Riela)
‘Atlantis gold’: Orichalcum ingots at the Archaeological Museum of Gela (Emanuele Riela)
Corinthian helmets (Archaeological Museum of Gela)
Corinthian helmets (Archaeological Museum of Gela)

Archaeological excavations began in July to expose and recover all the boat’s timbers and any other remaining artefacts, with the work carried out by divers from underwater works specialist Atlantis Palermo di Monreale σύμφωνα με το Επιστασία’s supervision.

Now the boat-restoration process is about to begin at premises in the Bosco Littorio archaeological park, which contains the remains of ancient Gela from between the 8th and 5th centuries BC. 

The entire 900,000-euro (£753,000) project, paid for through the EU’s Cohesion Fund, is expected to take nine months, after which the ship will go on display at the Archaeological Museum of Gela, where items such as the orichalcum ingots and helmets are already displayed and where the Gela I shipwreck was first revealed to the public.

Επίσης στο Divernet: Η υποβρύχια «μπανιέρα» αποδεικνύεται ότι είναι αρχαίο άλογο, Η άγκυρα των δελφινιών ανυψώθηκε στη Σικελία, Βαθιά ναυάγια στη Σικελία βγάζουν βάζα, Ανακαλύφθηκαν αρχαίοι κριοί πολεμικών πλοίων, Οι καταδύσεις αποκαλύπτουν αρχαίους εμπόρους κρασιού

Latest Επεισόδιο Podcast από το Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Πώς χειρίζεστε τις καταδύσεις όταν η τελευταία σας ήταν πολύ αγχωτική λόγω έλλειψης αέρα; #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ΣΥΝΔΕΣΜΟΙ Γίνετε θαυμαστές: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ Ιστότοπος: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές εξοπλισμού καταδύσεων Ιστότοπος: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Ιστότοπος: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο Ιστότοπος: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΟ FACEBOOK ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Συνεργαζόμαστε με https://www.scuba.com και https ://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι. Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Πώς χειρίζεστε την παρακολούθηση των καταδύσεων όταν η τελευταία σας ήταν πολύ αγχωτική λόγω έλλειψης αέρα;
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
ΣΥΝΔΕΣΜΟΙ

Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Αγορές Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ

Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές Scuba Gear
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μοναδική έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι.

Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Επιστροφή στο νερό μετά από μια κακή κατάδυση; #AskMark #scuba

Σύνδεσμος ιστότοπου Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -εργαλείο ------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------- ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Ιστότοπος: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο Ιστότοπος: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφημίσεις στις μάρκες μας --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΤΟ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Συνεργαζόμαστε με https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι. Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων. 00:00 Εισαγωγή 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Προδιαγραφές 09:40 Κριτική

Σύνδεσμος ιστότοπου Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Αγορές Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ

Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές Scuba Gear
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μοναδική έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι.

Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων.
00: 00 Εισαγωγή
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Προδιαγραφές
09:40 Κριτική

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Ομφάλιος φακός κριτική #Unboxing #Review

Αυτή την εβδομάδα στο podcast, οι επαγγελματίες οδηγοί καταδύσεων στις Φιλιππίνες βρίσκονται σε ζεστό νερό μετά από μια πληροφορία ότι ορισμένοι δέχονται πληρωμή για χάραξη ονομάτων σε κοράλλια, με αποτέλεσμα οι αρχές να τετραπλασιάσουν τα χρήματα της ανταμοιβής για οποιαδήποτε πληροφορία σχετικά με τους ενόχους. Ο LL cool J είπε πρόσφατα στον Guardian ότι ο αναματρονικός καρχαρίας στο Deep Blue Sea κόντεψε να τον πνίξει. Και ένας πρώην δύτης του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού αποφάσισε να γίνει ο πρώτος που θα κολυμπήσει το αγγλικό κανάλι, ανάσκελα. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ Ιστότοπος: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Ιστότοπος: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Ιστότοπος: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση στις επωνυμίες μας -------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΤΟ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι. Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων.

Αυτή την εβδομάδα στο podcast, οι επαγγελματίες οδηγοί καταδύσεων στις Φιλιππίνες βρίσκονται σε ζεστό νερό μετά από μια πληροφορία ότι ορισμένοι δέχονται πληρωμή για χάραξη ονομάτων σε κοράλλια, με αποτέλεσμα οι αρχές να τετραπλασιάσουν τα χρήματα της ανταμοιβής για οποιαδήποτε πληροφορία σχετικά με τους ενόχους. Ο LL cool J είπε πρόσφατα στον Guardian ότι ο αναματρονικός καρχαρίας στο Deep Blue Sea κόντεψε να τον πνίξει. Και ένας πρώην δύτης του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού αποφάσισε να γίνει ο πρώτος που θα κολυμπήσει το αγγλικό κανάλι, ανάσκελα.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Αγορές Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ

Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές Scuba Gear
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μοναδική έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι.

Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Πληρώθηκαν οδηγοί για το Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Φορτώστε Περισσότερα ... Εγγραφή

ΑΣ ΚΡΑΤΗΣΟΥΜΕ ΕΠΑΦΗ!

Λάβετε μια εβδομαδιαία συλλογή όλων των ειδήσεων και άρθρων του Divernet Μάσκα καταδύσεων
Δεν ανεπιθύμητο! Διαβάστε μας πολιτική απορρήτου για περισσότερες πληροφορίες.

Εγγραφή
Ειδοποίηση για
επισκέπτης

0 Σχόλια
Οι περισσότεροι ψηφίστηκαν
Νέα Τα παλαιότερα
Ενσωματωμένα σχόλια
Δείτε όλα τα σχόλια
πρόσφατα σχόλια
Raymond Spruance: Το πλοίο SS Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες θα γίνει ο μεγαλύτερος τεχνητός ύφαλος στον κόσμο
Joann: Αιχμάλωτο δελφίνι «πετάχτηκε έξω με το νερό του μπάνιου»
Μιχαήλ Λ: Το πλοίο SS Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες θα γίνει ο μεγαλύτερος τεχνητός ύφαλος στον κόσμο
ματ w: Ο αποσυνδεδεμένος σωλήνας προκάλεσε τον θάνατο του δύτη Scapa
Τζέσικα τζ: Αιχμάλωτο δελφίνι «πετάχτηκε έξω με το νερό του μπάνιου»
Πρόσφατα νέα της σχολής
Η SSI ονομάζει 9 δύτες για να διαδώσουν τη λέξη Η SSI ονομάζει 9 δύτες για να διαδώσουν τη λέξη
Η BSAC εγκαινιάζει το μάθημα Adventure Diver Η BSAC εγκαινιάζει το μάθημα Adventure Diver
Θα ενισχύσουν τις υπηρεσίες για τους δύτες κατά 25% λιγότερα αγγλικά ποτ; Θα ενισχύσουν τις υπηρεσίες για τους δύτες κατά 25% λιγότερα αγγλικά ποτ;
Το «πλοίο φάντασμα του Ειρηνικού» βρέθηκε τελικά Το «πλοίο φάντασμα του Ειρηνικού» βρέθηκε τελικά
Ναυτίλος για τη διανομή βιβλίων Dived Up Ναυτίλος για τη διανομή βιβλίων Dived Up
Το Spookfish είναι νέο είδος χίμαιρας βαθέων υδάτων Το Spookfish είναι νέο είδος χίμαιρας βαθέων υδάτων

Συνδεθείτε μαζί μας

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Οι φωτογραφίες που δεν αποδίδονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο αποτελούν πνευματικά δικαιώματα του φωτογράφου.
Επικοινωνήστε με το περιοδικό DIVER για λεπτομέρειες.

2024 Copyright Rork Media Limited. Όλα τα δικαιώματα διατηρούνται.

0
Θα αγαπήσετε τις σκέψεις σας, παρακαλώ σχολιάστε.x