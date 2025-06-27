Συνδρομές περιοδικών
Κατάργηση διαφημίσεων για 3 £/μήνα
Συνδεθείτε

Η HEAD επενδύει πάνω από 42 εκατομμύρια λίρες για τη διάσωση της νέας της εξαγοράς, Aqualung.

Ακολουθήστε μας στις Ειδήσεις Google
Εγγραφείτε στο Εβδομαδιαίο ενημερωτικό μας δελτίο
HEAD takes over Aqualung (Aqualung)
(Aqualung)

The HEAD Group has taken over the France-based Aqualung Group, and has promised a sizeable funding package to ensure its viability.

Following a judgment at the Commercial Court of Nice yesterday (26 June), HEAD says that it was declared the winning party in a bid for troubled Aqualung, which had gone into receivership on 16 May. The move had been σκιαγραφείται on Divernet at the start of April, though delays in the process had cast doubts on the outcome.

According to HEAD, the transaction will significantly strengthen its presence in the market segment by expanding its portfolio beyond established water sports brands that include Mares, SSI, rEvo, Liveaboard.com and Zoggs swimwear.

HEAD plans to restructure Aqualung’s business platform, and says that it will provide “urgent funding” to secure the continuation and long-term sustainability of the group in the form of a 50 million-plus euro (£42.7m) rescue package, along with “a comprehensive integration plan with significant synergies”. 

This, it says, will save hundreds of jobs and bring about the improvement and expansion of Aqualung’s current production facilities in France, UK and Mexico. HEAD will maintain and develop the Aqualung, Apeks and Aquasphere brands and, it says, reinforce Aqualung’s strategic and growing military and professional division.

Previously owned by asset-management company Barings, in recent times Aqualung had been divesting itself of brands, facilities and staff in an attempt to solve its financial problems.

Founded in 1943 following the invention of the ‘aqua-lung’ by Jacques Cousteau and Émile Gagnan, the group had been a pioneer in scuba diving equipment. Today its products are distributed in more than 90 countries.

Επίσης στο Divernet: Η Aqualung επιβεβαιώνει τις φιλικές συνομιλίες ανάληψης HEAD, Η HEAD φαίνεται έτοιμη να αγοράσει την Aqualung, Η Barings θα εξαγοράσει τον Όμιλο Aqualung, Πώληση του τελευταίου βήματος των US Divers στην ανανέωση του Aqualung

Latest Επεισόδιο Podcast από το Scuba Diver Mag
Ενημερωμένος Συνεργάτης Εξοπλισμού: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Γεια! Μαθαίνω για την πλευρική τοποθέτηση και δυσκολεύομαι να βρω ένα σαφές παράδειγμα για το πώς να τοποθετήσω τα τανκς. Ξέρω ότι θα καλυφθεί στην εκπαίδευση, αλλά πρέπει να ξέρω τι να πάρω πριν παρακολουθήσω το μάθημα, δεν υπάρχει καλό κατάστημα sidemount κοντά μου. Μπορείτε να δείξετε πώς είναι τοποθετημένες οι δεξαμενές πλευρικής τοποθέτησης και οι δεξαμενές διακόσμησης/σκηνής, παρακαλώ; Επισκεφτείτε τον ιστότοπό μας για περισσότερα νέα για το Scuba, υποβρύχιες φωτογραφίες, υποδείξεις και συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Σημαντικοί σύνδεσμοι συνεργατών για παρακολούθηση 🔗 Λάβετε έκπτωση 15% στη διεθνή προσφορά eSIM! Χρησιμοποιήστε τον κωδικό: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Αγοράστε το Scuba Gears εδώ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝝝🐨🐫 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐫𝝨𝐦 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Θέματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Ιστότοπος: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine https://godivingshow.com/ Ιστότοπος: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Για επαγγελματικές ερωτήσεις: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς: ▶️ https://wwwetch.youtube. ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck0t1 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh64OTI2 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/Hs38v? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk86dB4AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/q▶LIP https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu71EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y4wIOKde8 ================================== Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine. Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με οτιδήποτε σχετίζεται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, το ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας μεταφέρουμε τις πιο πρόσφατες καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εργαλείων μέχρι συμβουλές ειδικών, ειδήσεις και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες. Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια! Για επιχειρηματικές ερωτήσεις, χρησιμοποιήστε τα στοιχεία επικοινωνίας παρακάτω: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Σας αρέσει η κατάδυση; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, κριτικές εργαλείων, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες!

@jaketarren
#askmark Γεια! Μαθαίνω για το sidemount και δυσκολεύομαι να βρω ένα σαφές παράδειγμα για το πώς να ρυθμίσω τα τανκς. Ξέρω ότι θα καλυφθεί στην εκπαίδευση, αλλά πρέπει να ξέρω τι να πάρω πριν παρακολουθήσω το μάθημα, δεν υπάρχει καλό συνεργείο sidemount κοντά μου.

Μπορείτε να δείξετε πώς είναι τοποθετημένες οι δεξαμενές πλευρικής τοποθέτησης και οι δεξαμενές διακόσμησης/σκηνής, παρακαλώ;

Επισκεφθείτε τον ιστότοπό μας για περισσότερα νέα για το Scuba, υποβρύχιες φωτογραφίες, συμβουλές και συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές: https://divernet.com/

✅ Σημαντικοί σύνδεσμοι συνεργατών που πρέπει να ακολουθήσετε

🔗 Λάβετε έκπτωση 15% στη διεθνή προσφορά eSIM! Κωδικός χρήσης: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Αγοράστε Scuba Gears εδώ:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝝐 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι μαζί μας.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Θέματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Ιστοσελίδα: https://divernet.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://godivingshow.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Για επαγγελματικές ερωτήσεις: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine.

Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με οτιδήποτε σχετίζεται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, το ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας μεταφέρουμε τις πιο πρόσφατες καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εργαλείων μέχρι συμβουλές ειδικών, ειδήσεις και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες.

Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια!

Για επιχειρηματικές ερωτήσεις, χρησιμοποιήστε τα παρακάτω στοιχεία επικοινωνίας:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Αγαπάτε τις καταδύσεις; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, κριτικές εργαλείων, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Πώς τοποθετείτε έναν κύλινδρο πλευρικής τοποθέτησης;

Ενημερωμένος Εξοπλισμός Συνεργατών: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Πώς μπορώ να συνδέσω ένα φως που αναβοσβήνει στο διπλό ή μονό κύλινδρο μου, ώστε ο φίλος μου να μπορεί να με βλέπει/βρίσκει ακόμα και σε κακή ορατότητα ή τη νύχτα; Το τυπικό κορδόνι σε αυτά τα πράγματα αφήνει πάντα το φως να πέφτει προς τα κάτω και να το καλύπτει. Επισκεφθείτε την ιστοσελίδα μας για περισσότερα νέα για καταδύσεις, υποβρύχια φωτογραφία, συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικά ρεπορτάζ: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Σημαντικοί Σύνδεσμοι Συνεργατών που πρέπει να ακολουθήσετε 🔗 Επωφεληθείτε από 15% Έκπτωση στην Διεθνή Προσφορά eSIM! Χρησιμοποιήστε τον Κωδικό: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Αγοράστε Εξοπλισμό Καταδύσεων Εδώ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι μαζί μας. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Νήματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Ιστότοπος: https://divernet.com/ Ιστότοπος: https://godivingshow.com/ Ιστότοπος: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Για επαγγελματικά ερωτήματα: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine. Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με όλα όσα σχετίζονται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, την ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας φέρνουμε τις τελευταίες εξελίξεις στις καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εξοπλισμού έως συμβουλές ειδικών, νέα και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες. Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια! Για επαγγελματικά ερωτήματα, χρησιμοποιήστε τα παρακάτω στοιχεία επικοινωνίας: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Λατρεύετε τις καταδύσεις; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για ταξίδια κατάδυσης, κριτικές εξοπλισμού, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Πώς μπορώ να συνδέσω ένα φως που αναβοσβήνει στο διπλό ή μονό κύλινδρο φλας μου, ώστε ο φίλος μου να μπορεί να με βλέπει/βρίσκει ακόμα και σε κακή ορατότητα ή τη νύχτα; Το τυπικό κορδόνι σε αυτά τα πράγματα αφήνει πάντα το φως να πέφτει προς τα κάτω και να το καλύπτει.
Επισκεφθείτε τον ιστότοπό μας για περισσότερα νέα για το Scuba, υποβρύχιες φωτογραφίες, συμβουλές και συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές: https://divernet.com/

✅ Σημαντικοί σύνδεσμοι συνεργατών που πρέπει να ακολουθήσετε

🔗 Λάβετε έκπτωση 15% στη διεθνή προσφορά eSIM! Κωδικός χρήσης: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Αγοράστε Scuba Gears εδώ:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝝐 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι μαζί μας.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Θέματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Ιστοσελίδα: https://divernet.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://godivingshow.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Για επαγγελματικές ερωτήσεις: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine.

Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με οτιδήποτε σχετίζεται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, το ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας μεταφέρουμε τις πιο πρόσφατες καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εργαλείων μέχρι συμβουλές ειδικών, ειδήσεις και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες.

Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια!

Για επιχειρηματικές ερωτήσεις, χρησιμοποιήστε τα παρακάτω στοιχεία επικοινωνίας:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Αγαπάτε τις καταδύσεις; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, κριτικές εργαλείων, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Πώς μπορώ να συνδέσω ένα φλας που αναβοσβήνει στον εαυτό μου για να με βλέπει ο φίλος μου; #askmark #scubadiving

Ενημερωμένος Εξοπλισμός Συνεργάτης: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Δείτε το Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Έκπτωση στην Διεθνή Προσφορά eSIM Χρησιμοποιήστε τον Κωδικό: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΕΞΟΠΛΙΣΜΟΥ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ Ιστότοπος: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Υποδείξεις, Κριτικές Εξοπλισμού Καταδύσεων Ιστότοπος: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Νέα για Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Υποδείξεις, Ταξιδιωτικές Αναφορές Ιστότοπος: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μόνη έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο Ιστότοπος: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗΣ ΔΙΚΤΥΩΣΗΣ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Συνεργαζόμαστε με τις εταιρείες https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλο τον απαραίτητο εξοπλισμό σας. Σκεφτείτε να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι. Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής εκπαίδευσης SCUBA ή των συστάσεων για κάθε κατασκευαστή. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένου κειμένου, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο είναι μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από έναν εξειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων ή τις συγκεκριμένες απαιτήσεις των κατασκευαστών εξοπλισμού.

Επισκεφθείτε τον ιστότοπο του Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Έκπτωση 15% Διεθνής προσφορά eSIM Κωδικός χρήσης: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ΑΓΟΡΑ ΕΡΓΩΝ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ

Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές Scuba Gear
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μοναδική έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι.

Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται να υποκαταστήσουν την επαγγελματική εκπαίδευση SCUBA ή συστάσεις για κάθε κατασκευαστή. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων ή συγκεκριμένες απαιτήσεις από κατασκευαστές εξοπλισμού.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Είναι αυτό το καλύτερο καταδυτικό κέντρο ποτέ; W\@wakatobidiveresort

Εγγραφή

ΑΣ ΚΡΑΤΗΣΟΥΜΕ ΕΠΑΦΗ!

Λάβετε μια εβδομαδιαία συλλογή όλων των ειδήσεων και άρθρων του Divernet Μάσκα καταδύσεων
Δεν ανεπιθύμητο! Διαβάστε μας πολιτική απορρήτου για περισσότερες πληροφορίες.
Εγγραφή
Ειδοποίηση για
επισκέπτης

0 Σχόλια
Οι περισσότεροι ψηφίστηκαν
Νέα Τα παλαιότερα
Ενσωματωμένα σχόλια
Δείτε όλα τα σχόλια
πρόσφατα σχόλια
Σον Μόραν: Η απάντηση της DAN στις αποτυχίες
Ρόμπερτ Ουάτς: Δύτης από όλες τις ηπείρους κατέρριψε το ρεκόρ κατά μία εβδομάδα
Σον Μόραν: Η απάντηση της DAN στις αποτυχίες
Έντι Χάζεϊ: Πέθανε ο θρύλος των καταδύσεων σε ναυάγια στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, Τζέιμι Πάουελ
Gazza: Forgotten Shipwracks: The Ghosts of Gallipoli
Πρόσφατα νέα της σχολής
Η HEAD επενδύει πάνω από 42 εκατομμύρια λίρες για τη διάσωση της νέας της εξαγοράς, Aqualung. Η HEAD επενδύει πάνω από 42 εκατομμύρια λίρες για τη διάσωση της νέας της εξαγοράς, Aqualung.
Βουτήξτε, δειπνήστε και ανακαλύψτε – Μια εξερεύνηση πολιτισμού και κουζίνας μέσω του Raja Ampat με τον Tait Miller Βουτήξτε, δειπνήστε και ανακαλύψτε – Μια εξερεύνηση πολιτισμού και κουζίνας μέσω του Raja Ampat με τον Tait Miller
Σύγκρουση για ζημιές μετά από τραυματισμούς 14χρονου σε προπέλες σκάφους κατάδυσης Σύγκρουση για ζημιές μετά από τραυματισμούς 14χρονου σε προπέλες σκάφους κατάδυσης
Γερμανός αστυνομικός πυροβολεί γιγάντιο γατόψαρο Γερμανός αστυνομικός πυροβολεί γιγάντιο γατόψαρο
59χρονος κατέκτησε το ρεκόρ βαδίσματος με κράτημα αναπνοής στους άνδρες 59χρονος κατέκτησε το ρεκόρ βαδίσματος με κράτημα αναπνοής στους άνδρες
Η PADI συνεργάζεται με κατασκευαστές εξοπλισμού στην αλιεία με τράτα νέων δυτών Η PADI συνεργάζεται με κατασκευαστές εξοπλισμού στην αλιεία με τράτα νέων δυτών
Συνδεθείτε μαζί μας
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Θέματα Τικ Τοκ
Οι φωτογραφίες που δεν αποδίδονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο αποτελούν πνευματικά δικαιώματα του φωτογράφου.
Επικοινωνήστε με το περιοδικό DIVER για λεπτομέρειες.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Θέματα Τικ Τοκ
2025 Copyright Rork Media Limited. Όλα τα δικαιώματα διατηρούνται.
Συνδρομές δώρων
Εγγραφείτε για 3 £/μήνα