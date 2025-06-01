Συνδρομές περιοδικών
Κατάργηση διαφημίσεων για 3 £/μήνα
Συνδεθείτε

Divers invited to Glasgow’s Beneath The Waves show

Ακολουθήστε μας στις Ειδήσεις Google
Εγγραφείτε στο Εβδομαδιαίο ενημερωτικό μας δελτίο
Eagle wreck-diver with recovered dish (Graeme Bruce)
Eagle wreck-diver with recovered dish (Graeme Bruce)

Rare pottery recovered recently from the αετός shipwreck in Whiting Bay, Arran meets υποβρύχια φωτογραφία and marine-inspired sketches when the Scottish Maritime Museum in Glasgow opens its summer exhibition on Saturday, 7 June.

The Beneath The Waves show includes artefacts found by wreck-diver Graeme Bruce alongside work by photographer, author and marine conservationist Lawson Wood and Ayrshire underwater artist and writer Christina Riley.

Two ceramic bowls displayed at the show were recovered from the wreck of the 1857 iron steamship αετός by Oban-based Bruce and his team last July. Their discovery was featured on Divernet.

The rich cargo of crockery highlighted a prized type of bowl made by Glasgow-based Bell’s Pottery, arguably Scotland’s most internationally significant producer of ceramics during the 19th century. 

On show in Glasgow: Cleaned-up Bell’s dish (Graeme Bruce)
Cleaned-up Bell’s dish (Graeme Bruce)

“For me, a shipwreck is a time-capsule hidden from view over time by the sea,” says Bruce. “The privilege of being able to explore and connect with the past is beyond description. Enabling the artefacts from shipwrecks to have a new life connecting people means everything.”

In terms of connections, the αετός itself was built by Alexander Denny, whose brother William’s test tank for ships, the oldest in the world, now houses the Scottish Maritime Museum’s branch in Dumbarton.

Lawson Wood, from Duns, has been diving since he was 11 and using an underwater camera for much of that time. His 50+ books focus on marine life and shipwrecks, and while his work has taken him all over the world he also played a key role in co-founding the UK’s largest marine-conservation area, Berwickshire Marine Reserve.

Basking shark (Lawson Wood)
Basking shark (Lawson Wood)

Wood marks the opening of Beneath The Waves with a talk entitled “60 Years Underwater” on both the 7 and 8 June. This will cover the early days of marine conservation, and guests will receive a signed αποτύπωμα of a sea anemone or seal.

Christina Riley is showing a selection of photographs and pencil drawings from her time as snorkelling-artist-in-residence at the Argyll Hope Spot. The Hope Spots project is part of the global Αποστολή Μπλε initiative led by oceanographer Dr Sylvia Earle, and highlights areas critical to the health of the ocean. 

Sea anemone (Christina Riley)
Sea anemone (Christina Riley)

Riley focuses on the finer points of complex marine ecosystems, highlighting one species at a time, such as seagrass or the elegant eggs of a nudibranch.

“We are thrilled to partner with three such passionate and experienced artists and marine explorers to celebrate our magical and mysterious underwater world,.” says the museum’s exhibitions & events officer Eva Bukowska. “Visitors of all ages will enjoy this immersive journey into the hidden treasures and stories below the waves.”

The exhibition also features artefacts from the museum’s national maritime heritage collection and exhibits on loan from North Ayrshire Heritage Trust. Visitors can also learn about how freediving is said to be advancing understanding of marine archaeology and conservation. The 7 June opening includes a free Dive-In day of activities.

Beneath the Waves runs until 13 September at the Linthouse building on Irvine Harbourside and entry is included in the Scottish Maritime Museum’s £10 standard admission price. Up to three children go free with each adult/concession ticket, and the museum is open daily from 10 to 5. Tickets for Wood’s talks cost £10. Visit the SMM website.

Επίσης στο Divernet: EAGLE SHIPWRECK SAVED SCOTTISH TREASURES FOR 166 YEARS, LAWSON WOOD EXPLAINS THE LURE OF SCAPA FLOW, HOW WE FOUND A CRITTER NEW TO CAYMAN, WHY DIVERS SHOULD VISIT THE BASS

Latest Επεισόδιο Podcast από το Scuba Diver Mag
Ενημερωμένος Συνεργάτης Εξοπλισμού: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Γεια! Μαθαίνω για την πλευρική τοποθέτηση και δυσκολεύομαι να βρω ένα σαφές παράδειγμα για το πώς να τοποθετήσω τα τανκς. Ξέρω ότι θα καλυφθεί στην εκπαίδευση, αλλά πρέπει να ξέρω τι να πάρω πριν παρακολουθήσω το μάθημα, δεν υπάρχει καλό κατάστημα sidemount κοντά μου. Μπορείτε να δείξετε πώς είναι τοποθετημένες οι δεξαμενές πλευρικής τοποθέτησης και οι δεξαμενές διακόσμησης/σκηνής, παρακαλώ; Επισκεφτείτε τον ιστότοπό μας για περισσότερα νέα για το Scuba, υποβρύχιες φωτογραφίες, υποδείξεις και συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Σημαντικοί σύνδεσμοι συνεργατών για παρακολούθηση 🔗 Λάβετε έκπτωση 15% στη διεθνή προσφορά eSIM! Χρησιμοποιήστε τον κωδικό: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Αγοράστε το Scuba Gears εδώ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝝝🐨🐫 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐫𝝨𝐦 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Θέματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Ιστότοπος: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine https://godivingshow.com/ Ιστότοπος: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Για επαγγελματικές ερωτήσεις: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς: ▶️ https://wwwetch.youtube. ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck0t1 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh64OTI2 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/Hs38v? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk86dB4AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/q▶LIP https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu71EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y4wIOKde8 ================================== Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine. Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με οτιδήποτε σχετίζεται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, το ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας μεταφέρουμε τις πιο πρόσφατες καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εργαλείων μέχρι συμβουλές ειδικών, ειδήσεις και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες. Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια! Για επιχειρηματικές ερωτήσεις, χρησιμοποιήστε τα στοιχεία επικοινωνίας παρακάτω: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Σας αρέσει η κατάδυση; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, κριτικές εργαλείων, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες!

@jaketarren
#askmark Γεια! Μαθαίνω για το sidemount και δυσκολεύομαι να βρω ένα σαφές παράδειγμα για το πώς να ρυθμίσω τα τανκς. Ξέρω ότι θα καλυφθεί στην εκπαίδευση, αλλά πρέπει να ξέρω τι να πάρω πριν παρακολουθήσω το μάθημα, δεν υπάρχει καλό συνεργείο sidemount κοντά μου.

Μπορείτε να δείξετε πώς είναι τοποθετημένες οι δεξαμενές πλευρικής τοποθέτησης και οι δεξαμενές διακόσμησης/σκηνής, παρακαλώ;

Επισκεφθείτε τον ιστότοπό μας για περισσότερα νέα για το Scuba, υποβρύχιες φωτογραφίες, συμβουλές και συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές: https://divernet.com/

✅ Σημαντικοί σύνδεσμοι συνεργατών που πρέπει να ακολουθήσετε

🔗 Λάβετε έκπτωση 15% στη διεθνή προσφορά eSIM! Κωδικός χρήσης: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Αγοράστε Scuba Gears εδώ:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝝐 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι μαζί μας.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Θέματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Ιστοσελίδα: https://divernet.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://godivingshow.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Για επαγγελματικές ερωτήσεις: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine.

Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με οτιδήποτε σχετίζεται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, το ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας μεταφέρουμε τις πιο πρόσφατες καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εργαλείων μέχρι συμβουλές ειδικών, ειδήσεις και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες.

Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια!

Για επιχειρηματικές ερωτήσεις, χρησιμοποιήστε τα παρακάτω στοιχεία επικοινωνίας:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Αγαπάτε τις καταδύσεις; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, κριτικές εργαλείων, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Πώς τοποθετείτε έναν κύλινδρο πλευρικής τοποθέτησης;

Ενημερωμένος Εξοπλισμός Συνεργατών: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Πώς μπορώ να συνδέσω ένα φως που αναβοσβήνει στο διπλό ή μονό κύλινδρο μου, ώστε ο φίλος μου να μπορεί να με βλέπει/βρίσκει ακόμα και σε κακή ορατότητα ή τη νύχτα; Το τυπικό κορδόνι σε αυτά τα πράγματα αφήνει πάντα το φως να πέφτει προς τα κάτω και να το καλύπτει. Επισκεφθείτε την ιστοσελίδα μας για περισσότερα νέα για καταδύσεις, υποβρύχια φωτογραφία, συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικά ρεπορτάζ: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Σημαντικοί Σύνδεσμοι Συνεργατών που πρέπει να ακολουθήσετε 🔗 Επωφεληθείτε από 15% Έκπτωση στην Διεθνή Προσφορά eSIM! Χρησιμοποιήστε τον Κωδικό: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Αγοράστε Εξοπλισμό Καταδύσεων Εδώ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι μαζί μας. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Νήματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Ιστότοπος: https://divernet.com/ Ιστότοπος: https://godivingshow.com/ Ιστότοπος: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Για επαγγελματικά ερωτήματα: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine. Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με όλα όσα σχετίζονται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, την ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας φέρνουμε τις τελευταίες εξελίξεις στις καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εξοπλισμού έως συμβουλές ειδικών, νέα και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες. Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια! Για επαγγελματικά ερωτήματα, χρησιμοποιήστε τα παρακάτω στοιχεία επικοινωνίας: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Λατρεύετε τις καταδύσεις; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για ταξίδια κατάδυσης, κριτικές εξοπλισμού, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Πώς μπορώ να συνδέσω ένα φως που αναβοσβήνει στο διπλό ή μονό κύλινδρο φλας μου, ώστε ο φίλος μου να μπορεί να με βλέπει/βρίσκει ακόμα και σε κακή ορατότητα ή τη νύχτα; Το τυπικό κορδόνι σε αυτά τα πράγματα αφήνει πάντα το φως να πέφτει προς τα κάτω και να το καλύπτει.
Επισκεφθείτε τον ιστότοπό μας για περισσότερα νέα για το Scuba, υποβρύχιες φωτογραφίες, συμβουλές και συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές: https://divernet.com/

✅ Σημαντικοί σύνδεσμοι συνεργατών που πρέπει να ακολουθήσετε

🔗 Λάβετε έκπτωση 15% στη διεθνή προσφορά eSIM! Κωδικός χρήσης: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Αγοράστε Scuba Gears εδώ:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝝐 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι μαζί μας.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Θέματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Ιστοσελίδα: https://divernet.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://godivingshow.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Για επαγγελματικές ερωτήσεις: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine.

Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με οτιδήποτε σχετίζεται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, το ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας μεταφέρουμε τις πιο πρόσφατες καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εργαλείων μέχρι συμβουλές ειδικών, ειδήσεις και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες.

Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια!

Για επιχειρηματικές ερωτήσεις, χρησιμοποιήστε τα παρακάτω στοιχεία επικοινωνίας:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Αγαπάτε τις καταδύσεις; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, κριτικές εργαλείων, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Πώς μπορώ να συνδέσω ένα φλας που αναβοσβήνει στον εαυτό μου για να με βλέπει ο φίλος μου; #askmark #scubadiving

Ενημερωμένος Εξοπλισμός Συνεργάτης: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Δείτε το Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Έκπτωση στην Διεθνή Προσφορά eSIM Χρησιμοποιήστε τον Κωδικό: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΕΞΟΠΛΙΣΜΟΥ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ Ιστότοπος: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Υποδείξεις, Κριτικές Εξοπλισμού Καταδύσεων Ιστότοπος: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Νέα για Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Υποδείξεις, Ταξιδιωτικές Αναφορές Ιστότοπος: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μόνη έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο Ιστότοπος: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗΣ ΔΙΚΤΥΩΣΗΣ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Συνεργαζόμαστε με τις εταιρείες https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλο τον απαραίτητο εξοπλισμό σας. Σκεφτείτε να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι. Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής εκπαίδευσης SCUBA ή των συστάσεων για κάθε κατασκευαστή. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένου κειμένου, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο είναι μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από έναν εξειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων ή τις συγκεκριμένες απαιτήσεις των κατασκευαστών εξοπλισμού.

Επισκεφθείτε τον ιστότοπο του Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Έκπτωση 15% Διεθνής προσφορά eSIM Κωδικός χρήσης: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ΑΓΟΡΑ ΕΡΓΩΝ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ

Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές Scuba Gear
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μοναδική έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι.

Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται να υποκαταστήσουν την επαγγελματική εκπαίδευση SCUBA ή συστάσεις για κάθε κατασκευαστή. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων ή συγκεκριμένες απαιτήσεις από κατασκευαστές εξοπλισμού.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Είναι αυτό το καλύτερο καταδυτικό κέντρο ποτέ; W\@wakatobidiveresort

Εγγραφή

ΑΣ ΚΡΑΤΗΣΟΥΜΕ ΕΠΑΦΗ!

Λάβετε μια εβδομαδιαία συλλογή όλων των ειδήσεων και άρθρων του Divernet Μάσκα καταδύσεων
Δεν ανεπιθύμητο! Διαβάστε μας πολιτική απορρήτου για περισσότερες πληροφορίες.
Εγγραφή
Ειδοποίηση για
επισκέπτης

0 Σχόλια
Οι περισσότεροι ψηφίστηκαν
Νέα Τα παλαιότερα
Ενσωματωμένα σχόλια
Δείτε όλα τα σχόλια
πρόσφατα σχόλια
Στιβ Σίμαν: Η ανακάλυψη της καμπάνας ενός δύτη καταρρίπτει τον μύθο του ναυαγίου
Φράνσις Χέρμανς: Pipeline: Το podcast Left To Die ερευνά το σκάνδαλο με τις καταδύσεις
Νικ Μπέιλι: Χήρα δύτη: «Εξακολουθώ να ελέγχω τις ειδήσεις κάθε μέρα»
Ron: Ανακαλύψεις δυτών: Δόντι Meg στη Φλόριντα, βόμβες στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ο Steve: Ο Paul Toomer αποχωρεί από την Dive RAID International
Πρόσφατα νέα της σχολής
Divers invited to Glasgow’s Beneath The Waves show Divers invited to Glasgow’s Beneath The Waves show
Δύτες σήκωσαν καμπάνα από τραγικό ναυάγιο με τενεκεδάκια ψαριών Δύτες σήκωσαν καμπάνα από τραγικό ναυάγιο με τενεκεδάκια ψαριών
Υποβρύχιο με ρεκόρ βάθους του Α' Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου βρέθηκε στα 1 μέτρα Υποβρύχιο με ρεκόρ βάθους του Α' Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου βρέθηκε στα 1 μέτρα
Ο ελεύθερος δύτης Klovar σπάει την 17χρονη κυριαρχία του Trubridge χωρίς πέδιλα Ο ελεύθερος δύτης Klovar σπάει την 17χρονη κυριαρχία του Trubridge χωρίς πέδιλα
Πάνω από 100 γιατροί κατάδυσης συναντώνται στο Μπαλί για το συνέδριο υγείας δυτών SPUMS Πάνω από 100 γιατροί κατάδυσης συναντώνται στο Μπαλί για το συνέδριο υγείας δυτών SPUMS
Δεύτερος Διαγωνισμός Απεικόνισης Υποβρύχιων Βραβείων Αυστραλασίας που ξεκινά τον Ιούνιο του 2025 Δεύτερος Διαγωνισμός Απεικόνισης Υποβρύχιων Βραβείων Αυστραλασίας που ξεκινά τον Ιούνιο του 2025
Συνδεθείτε μαζί μας
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Θέματα Τικ Τοκ
Οι φωτογραφίες που δεν αποδίδονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο αποτελούν πνευματικά δικαιώματα του φωτογράφου.
Επικοινωνήστε με το περιοδικό DIVER για λεπτομέρειες.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Θέματα Τικ Τοκ
2025 Copyright Rork Media Limited. Όλα τα δικαιώματα διατηρούνται.
Συνδρομές δώρων
Εγγραφείτε για 3 £/μήνα