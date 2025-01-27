The ancient wonders off Malta and Gozo

Prof Timmy Gambin is an Associate Professor in Maritime Archaeology at the Department of Classics and Archaeology, University of Malta, and he has been at the forefront of expeditions to undiscovered wrecks and ancient sites for many years – he will be taking you on a trip behind the scenes of some of the latest research on the Main Stage at the GO Diving Show το Μάρτιο.

Prof Gambin graduated in History from this University and went on to attain his Masters in Maritime Archaeology and History from the University of Bristol, where he also got his doctorate in Maritime Archaeology. He has been involved in numerous collaborative research projects, and has also co-directed numerous offshore underwater surveys in various parts of the Mediterranean.

Το Εικονικό Μουσείο

Timmy is the initiator and director of the The Virtual Museum – Underwater Malta. Underwater cultural heritage sites are out of sight and more often than not out of mind. The reason for this situation is simple – the physical barrier created by the sea itself. To date, only divers or people in submarines are able to visit these historic time capsules. There still exist limitations brought about by depth, remoteness and legislation.

In fact, one of the central principles of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection of Underwater Cultural Heritage is that ‘State Parties shall promote public awareness regarding the value and importance of underwater cultural heritage’, a principle that is fully endorsed by The Virtual Museum – Underwater Malta. This online platform brings underwater cultural heritage to the surface and into the homes of the general public.

Using 3D, virtual reality and other media, the aim of this website is to provide access to and share Malta’s unique underwater cultural heritage with all members of the public.

The Phoenician Shipwreck Project

In 2007, during an offshore remote sensing survey aimed at mapping Malta’s Underwater Cultural Heritage, a small anomaly was noted in the sonar data.

Since then, the University of Malta, in collaboration with a number of international partners, have been studying what turned out to be one of the most intriguing recent underwater archaeological discoveries.

Situated at a depth of 110m off Xlendi Bay in Gozo, the Phoenician shipwreck consists of an intact and well-preserved mixed cargo datable to the 7th century BC. The mixed contents of stone and ceramic objects are shedding light on the economic history and trade networks of the Central Mediterranean during the Archaic period.

In addition to the archaeological benefits – including the study of hitherto unknown ceramic typologies as well as a wide variety of scientific tests in the post-excavation phases – this site presents other challenges and opportunities regards methodologies and access, as well as the communication of such a site.

You can find out more on the Phoenician Shipwreck Project εδώ, and the The Virtual Museum εδώ.

The ancient wonders off Malta and Gozo 2

Το GO Diving Show

Το GO Diving Show – το μοναδικό καταδυτικό και ταξιδιωτικό σόου καταναλωτών στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο – επιστρέφει στο NAEC Stoneleigh στις 1-2 Μαρτίου 2025, ακριβώς στην ώρα για την έναρξη της νέας σεζόν και υπόσχεται ένα Σαββατοκύριακο γεμάτο διαδραστικό, εκπαιδευτικό, εμπνευσμένο και διασκεδαστικό περιεχόμενο.

Καθώς και η Κεντρική Σκηνή – αυτή τη φορά με τίτλο του τηλεοπτικού αστέρα, συγγραφέα και τυχοδιώκτη Steve Backshall, κάνοντας μια ευπρόσδεκτη επιστροφή στο GO Diving Show μετά από λίγα χρόνια μακριά, μαζί με τον εκπαιδευμένο από τη NASA NEEMO Aquanaut και τον επικεφαλής επιστημονικής έρευνας στο DEEP Dawn Kernagis, συνάδελφος τηλεοπτικός παρουσιαστής, συγγραφέας και πολυετής αγαπημένος Monty Halls, και το δυναμικό δίδυμο των εξερευνητών Rannva Joermundsson και Η Maria Bollerup, η οποία θα μιλήσει για την πρόσφατη Expedition Buteng στην Ινδονησία – υπάρχουν και πάλι ειδικά στάδια για καταδύσεις στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, τεχνικές καταδύσεις, υποβρύχια φωτογραφία και εμπνευσμένες ιστορίες.

Μαζί με τα στάδια, υπάρχει μια σειρά από διαδραστικά στοιχεία – το διαρκώς δημοφιλές Cave, η γιγάντια πισίνα trydive, η καθηλωτική κατάδυση τεχνολογίας ναυαγίου εικονικής πραγματικότητας, εργαστήρια κράτησης της αναπνοής και ασκήσεις επένδυσης και, νέο για το 2025, η ευκαιρία σας να δοκιμάσετε τις δυνάμεις σας στη χαρτογράφηση ναυαγίων με την Nautical Archaeology Society και το «ναυάγιο» τους – όλα διάσπαρτα σε ένα διαρκώς αυξανόμενη σειρά περιπτέρων από τουριστικούς πίνακες, κατασκευαστές, εκπαίδευση πρακτορεία, θέρετρα, liveaboards, κέντρα καταδύσεων, λιανοπωλητές και πολλά άλλα.

Φέτος βλέπει και το Διαγωνισμός NoTanx Zero2Hero παίρνοντας την κεντρική σκηνή. Σε αυτόν τον διαγωνισμό, που απευθύνεται σε αρχάριους ελεύθερους δύτες, θα υποβληθούν αρχικά 12 υποψήφιοι εκπαίδευση με τον Marcus Greatwood και την ομάδα NoTanx στο Λονδίνο στα τέλη Φεβρουαρίου. Στη συνέχεια, πέντε επιλεγμένοι φιναλίστ θα διαγωνιστούν στο GO Diving Show το Σαββατοκύριακο του Μαρτίου, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των συνεδριών στατικής άπνοιας στην πισίνα, για να βρουν τον γενικό νικητή, ο οποίος θα κάνει ένα ταξίδι διάρκειας μιας εβδομάδας στο Marsa Shagra Eco-Village, στην ευγένεια των Oonasdivers. Κλικ εδώ για να εγγραφείτε για την ευκαιρία σας να διαγωνιστείτε.

Εισιτήρια 2 προς 1 τώρα διαθέσιμα!

Κάντε μια συμφωνία τώρα - Τα εισιτήρια για το early bird 2-for-1 είναι πλέον διαθέσιμα, που αντιπροσωπεύει φανταστική σχέση ποιότητας/τιμής.

Αγοράστε το εισιτήριό σας πριν από τις 31 Ιανουαρίου 2025 για 17.50 £ και πάρτε μαζί σας τον φίλο σας, τον σύζυγό σας ή τον καλύτερο φίλο σας εντελώς δωρεάν! Ή γιατί να μην φέρετε μαζί αυτόν τον σύντροφο που δεν καταδύεται, ώστε να μπορούν να δουν όλα τα θαύματα του υποβρύχιου κόσμου που χάνουν!

Ουσιαστικά, η προσφορά 2 προς 1 ισοδυναμεί με το ότι κάθε εισιτήριο είναι δίκαιο £8.75. Και όπως πάντα, αυτό περιλαμβάνει δωρεάν χώρο στάθμευσης. Και οι κάτω των 16 ετών πηγαίνουν δωρεάν, οπότε φέρτε τα παιδιά μαζί για μια υπέροχη οικογενειακή μέρα!