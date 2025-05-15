Συνδρομές περιοδικών
Κατάργηση διαφημίσεων για 3 £/μήνα
Συνδεθείτε

Divers find missing links to iconic Vasa wreck

Ακολουθήστε μας στις Ειδήσεις Google
Εγγραφείτε στο Εβδομαδιαίο ενημερωτικό μας δελτίο
Processed timber thought to have formed part of a crow's nest mounted on the warship's bowsprit (Jim Hansson, Vrak/ SMTM)
Processed timber thought to have formed part of a crow's nest mounted on the warship's bowsprit (Jim Hansson, Vrak/ SMTM)

Since the early 17th-century shipwreck Vasa was salvaged almost intact from the Stockholm river 60 years ago it has become one of Sweden’s biggest tourist attractions – but some items were suspected to have been left behind at the “Vasa Grotto” wreck-site. 

Now a number of significant discoveries have been made during extended investigations led by marine archaeologists from the Vasa Museum’s sister-museum Vrak – the Museum of Wrecks. 

New finds include log anchors, parts of barrels, a processed piece of timber believed to be part of a märskorg or crow's nest that would have been mounted on the ship’s bowsprit – and an as-yet unidentified round object with a rounded edge and mouth.

Unknown circular object with rim and mouth (Mikael Fredholm, Vrak/SMTM)
Unidentified circular object with rim and mouth (Mikael Fredholm, Vrak/SMTM)

Few dives were carried out in the years following the raising of the 64-gun warship in 1961. The new round of investigations began in 2018 and took advantage of technological developments, with 3D seabed-mapping and sub-bottom profiling carried out using advanced sonar equipment, led by Prof Martin Jakobsson at Stockholm University.

This was followed by ROV surveys carried out by the Swedish Navy from HMS Μπέλος before Vrak’s marine-archaeological divers took over. They completed their work last year and a report based on the findings has just been published.

Vasa’s footprint: 3D view based on multibeam measurements (Martin Jakobsson, Stockholm University)
Vasa’s footprint: 3D view based on multibeam measurements (Martin Jakobsson, Stockholm University)

For the time being the leftover items remain at a depth of about 30m in the Baltic Sea, where cold, brackish waters provide high levels of preservation over centuries, even for ship’s timbers.

The crow's nest

“Now we would like to find out more about these objects and examine them further,” says Vrak marine archaeologist Jim Hansson, project manager for the Vasa Grotto investigations. “We want to raise the ship part that might be part of a crow's nest from the bottom to analyse it.”

The bowsprit itself has remained missing, but it is hoped that the crow's nest section can provide new insights into its overall design.

Parts missing from Vasa's bow, including the bowsprit on which the märskorg would have sat (Vasa Museum)
Parts that had been missing from Vasa‘s bow, including the bowsprit on which the crow's nest would have sat (Vasa Museum)
Crow's nest on the bowsprit
Crow's nest on the bowsprit (Jim Hansson, Vrak/SMTM)

“When we dive, we can discover what technology cannot see,” says Hansson. “In addition, a human eye and hand are needed to be able to verify the findings, examine them and understand what they were used for. 

“But all technologies are needed to understand the whole. Thanks to these investigations, we now have a more comprehensive picture of the Vasa wreck-site than had existed before.

“All the lifting that was done by Vasa before she could be salvaged is visible in the 3D images but cannot be detected by the naked eye. These are literally footprints left by Vasa! "

Multibeam map showing the area left by the lifting of Vasa and objects detected by HMS Belos (Martin Jakobsson, Stockholm University / Jim Hansson, Vrak/SMTM)
Vasa's footprints: Multibeam map showing the area left after the lifting of the wreck, and objects detected by HMS Belos (Martin Jakobsson, Stockholm University / Jim Hansson, Vrak/SMTM)
The Vasa Museum (Jorge Láscar)
The Vasa Museum (Jorge Láscar)

“Now we will find out if we can investigate the area further and find more ship parts that are still missing,” says Vasa Museum director Jenny Lind. “Ahead of the commemorative year of 2028, when Vasa turns 400, it would be nice to have located more of the missing objects.” 

Vasa had only a brief history as a sea-going vessel because she sank on her maiden voyage, but today her remains continue to attract around a million visitors annually.

For anyone visiting Stockholm, a 72hr combo ticket to experience the Vasa μουσείο and also enjoy virtual dives at βρακ is available for 349 krona (£27), with admission free for 18s and under.

Επίσης στο Divernet: SKELETON FROM VASA SHIPWRECK WAS FEMALE, DIVERS EXPLORE OLDEST NORDIC CARVEL-BUILT SHIP, BARRELFUL OF IRON RAISED FROM 16TH-CENTURY WRECK, 2 LIONS WITH APPLE: 17TH-CENTURY CARVINGS STUN DIVERS

Latest Επεισόδιο Podcast από το Scuba Diver Mag
@jaketarren #askmark Γεια! Μαθαίνω για το sidemount και δυσκολεύομαι να βρω ένα σαφές παράδειγμα για το πώς να στηρίξω τις δεξαμενές. Ξέρω ότι θα καλυφθεί στην εκπαίδευση, αλλά πρέπει να ξέρω τι να πάρω πριν παρακολουθήσω το μάθημα, δεν υπάρχει καλό κατάστημα sidemount κοντά μου. Μπορείτε να δείξετε πώς στηώνονται οι δεξαμενές sidemount και οι δεξαμενές deco/stage παρακαλώ; Επισκεφθείτε την ιστοσελίδα μας για περισσότερα νέα για καταδύσεις, υποβρύχια φωτογραφία, συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικά ρεπορτάζ: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Σημαντικοί σύνδεσμοι συνεργατών που πρέπει να ακολουθήσετε 🔗 Επωφεληθείτε από έκπτωση 15% στην διεθνή προσφορά eSIM! Χρησιμοποιήστε τον Κωδικό: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Αγοράστε Εξοπλισμό Καταδύσεων Εδώ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι μαζί μας. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Νήματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Ιστότοπος: https://divernet.com/ Ιστότοπος: https://godivingshow.com/ Ιστότοπος: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Για επαγγελματικά ερωτήματα: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine. Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με όλα όσα σχετίζονται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, την ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας φέρνουμε τις τελευταίες εξελίξεις στις καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εξοπλισμού έως συμβουλές ειδικών, νέα και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες. Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια! Για επαγγελματικά ερωτήματα, χρησιμοποιήστε τα παρακάτω στοιχεία επικοινωνίας: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Λατρεύετε τις καταδύσεις; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για ταξίδια κατάδυσης, κριτικές εξοπλισμού, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@jaketarren
#askmark Γεια! Μαθαίνω για το sidemount και δυσκολεύομαι να βρω ένα σαφές παράδειγμα για το πώς να ρυθμίσω τα τανκς. Ξέρω ότι θα καλυφθεί στην εκπαίδευση, αλλά πρέπει να ξέρω τι να πάρω πριν παρακολουθήσω το μάθημα, δεν υπάρχει καλό συνεργείο sidemount κοντά μου.

Μπορείτε να δείξετε πώς είναι τοποθετημένες οι δεξαμενές πλευρικής τοποθέτησης και οι δεξαμενές διακόσμησης/σκηνής, παρακαλώ;

Επισκεφθείτε τον ιστότοπό μας για περισσότερα νέα για το Scuba, υποβρύχιες φωτογραφίες, συμβουλές και συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές: https://divernet.com/

✅ Σημαντικοί σύνδεσμοι συνεργατών που πρέπει να ακολουθήσετε

🔗 Λάβετε έκπτωση 15% στη διεθνή προσφορά eSIM! Κωδικός χρήσης: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Αγοράστε Scuba Gears εδώ:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝝐 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι μαζί μας.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Θέματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Ιστοσελίδα: https://divernet.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://godivingshow.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Για επαγγελματικές ερωτήσεις: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine.

Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με οτιδήποτε σχετίζεται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, το ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας μεταφέρουμε τις πιο πρόσφατες καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εργαλείων μέχρι συμβουλές ειδικών, ειδήσεις και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες.

Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια!

Για επιχειρηματικές ερωτήσεις, χρησιμοποιήστε τα παρακάτω στοιχεία επικοινωνίας:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Αγαπάτε τις καταδύσεις; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, κριτικές εργαλείων, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Πώς τοποθετείτε έναν κύλινδρο πλευρικής τοποθέτησης;

@martink72 #askmark Πώς μπορώ να συνδέσω ένα φως που αναβοσβήνει στο διπλό ή μονό κύλινδρο μου, ώστε ο φίλος μου να μπορεί να με βλέπει/βρίσκει ακόμα και σε κακή ορατότητα ή τη νύχτα; Το τυπικό κορδόνι σε αυτά τα πράγματα αφήνει πάντα το φως να πέφτει προς τα κάτω και να το καλύπτει. Επισκεφθείτε την ιστοσελίδα μας για περισσότερα νέα για καταδύσεις, υποβρύχια φωτογραφία, συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικά ρεπορτάζ: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Σημαντικοί σύνδεσμοι συνεργατών που πρέπει να ακολουθήσετε 🔗 Επωφεληθείτε από έκπτωση 15% στην προσφορά διεθνούς eSIM! Χρησιμοποιήστε τον Κωδικό: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Αγοράστε Εξοπλισμό Καταδύσεων Εδώ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι μαζί μας. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Νήματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Ιστότοπος: https://divernet.com/ Ιστότοπος: https://godivingshow.com/ Ιστότοπος: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Για επαγγελματικά ερωτήματα: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsMFYd https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB0pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF7LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?vFh=qZ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8MfATRd4Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y7wIOKde5 =================================== ✅ Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine. Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με όλα όσα σχετίζονται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, την ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας φέρνουμε τις τελευταίες εξελίξεις στις καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εξοπλισμού έως συμβουλές ειδικών, νέα και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες. Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια! Για επαγγελματικά ερωτήματα, χρησιμοποιήστε τα παρακάτω στοιχεία επικοινωνίας: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Λατρεύετε τις καταδύσεις; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για ταξίδια κατάδυσης, κριτικές εξοπλισμού, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=6

@martink72
#askmark Πώς μπορώ να συνδέσω ένα φως που αναβοσβήνει στο διπλό ή μονό κύλινδρο φλας μου, ώστε ο φίλος μου να μπορεί να με βλέπει/βρίσκει ακόμα και σε κακή ορατότητα ή τη νύχτα; Το τυπικό κορδόνι σε αυτά τα πράγματα αφήνει πάντα το φως να πέφτει προς τα κάτω και να το καλύπτει.
Επισκεφθείτε τον ιστότοπό μας για περισσότερα νέα για το Scuba, υποβρύχιες φωτογραφίες, συμβουλές και συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές: https://divernet.com/

✅ Σημαντικοί σύνδεσμοι συνεργατών που πρέπει να ακολουθήσετε

🔗 Λάβετε έκπτωση 15% στη διεθνή προσφορά eSIM! Κωδικός χρήσης: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Αγοράστε Scuba Gears εδώ:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝝐 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι μαζί μας.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Θέματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Ιστοσελίδα: https://divernet.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://godivingshow.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Για επαγγελματικές ερωτήσεις: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine.

Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με οτιδήποτε σχετίζεται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, το ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας μεταφέρουμε τις πιο πρόσφατες καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εργαλείων μέχρι συμβουλές ειδικών, ειδήσεις και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες.

Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια!

Για επιχειρηματικές ερωτήσεις, χρησιμοποιήστε τα παρακάτω στοιχεία επικοινωνίας:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Αγαπάτε τις καταδύσεις; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, κριτικές εργαλείων, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Πώς μπορώ να συνδέσω ένα φλας που αναβοσβήνει στον εαυτό μου για να με βλέπει ο φίλος μου; #askmark #scubadiving

Επισκεφθείτε τον ιστότοπο του Wakatobi Resort: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Έκπτωση 15% στη διεθνή προσφορά eSIM Κωδικός Χρήσης: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://magscubadiver. Αγορές: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ιστότοπος: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Ιστότοπος: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Ιστότοπος: https://www.godivingshow Only. https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι. Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται να υποκαταστήσουν την επαγγελματική εκπαίδευση SCUBA ή συστάσεις για κάθε κατασκευαστή. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων ή συγκεκριμένες απαιτήσεις από κατασκευαστές εξοπλισμού.

Επισκεφθείτε τον ιστότοπο του Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Έκπτωση 15% Διεθνής προσφορά eSIM Κωδικός χρήσης: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ΑΓΟΡΑ ΕΡΓΩΝ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ

Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές Scuba Gear
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μοναδική έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι.

Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται να υποκαταστήσουν την επαγγελματική εκπαίδευση SCUBA ή συστάσεις για κάθε κατασκευαστή. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων ή συγκεκριμένες απαιτήσεις από κατασκευαστές εξοπλισμού.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Είναι αυτό το καλύτερο καταδυτικό κέντρο ποτέ; W\@wakatobidiveresort

Εγγραφή

ΑΣ ΚΡΑΤΗΣΟΥΜΕ ΕΠΑΦΗ!

Λάβετε μια εβδομαδιαία συλλογή όλων των ειδήσεων και άρθρων του Divernet Μάσκα καταδύσεων
Δεν ανεπιθύμητο! Διαβάστε μας πολιτική απορρήτου για περισσότερες πληροφορίες.
Εγγραφή
Ειδοποίηση για
επισκέπτης

0 Σχόλια
Οι περισσότεροι ψηφίστηκαν
Νέα Τα παλαιότερα
Ενσωματωμένα σχόλια
Δείτε όλα τα σχόλια
πρόσφατα σχόλια
Ντούσαν: ΔΟΚΙΜΗ ΔΥΤΗ: Christopher Ward C60 Elite 1000 Titanium
Ψάρι S: 5 γεγονότα για τους κοραλλιογενείς ύφαλους που πρέπει να γνωρίζουν όλοι
Aidan Karley: Δύτης πεθαίνει αφού κυνηγούσε την GoPro προς τα κάτω
Aidan Karley: Δύτης πεθαίνει αφού κυνηγούσε την GoPro προς τα κάτω
Aidan Karley: Δύτης πεθαίνει αφού κυνηγούσε την GoPro προς τα κάτω
Πρόσφατα νέα της σχολής
Δύτης νεκρός σε παρατηρητήριο της Ερυθράς Θάλασσας Δύτης νεκρός σε παρατηρητήριο της Ερυθράς Θάλασσας
Το πρότζεκτ Big Blue Bag των Monty Halls βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη Το πρότζεκτ Big Blue Bag των Monty Halls βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη
Το νεότερο μάθημα κατάδυσης από βάρκα για επαγγελματίες καταδύσεων από την DAN Το νεότερο μάθημα κατάδυσης από βάρκα για επαγγελματίες καταδύσεων από την DAN
Συνέδριο καταδύσεων σπηλαίων στη Φλόριντα Συνέδριο καταδύσεων σπηλαίων στη Φλόριντα
Κατασκευαστής γυαλιών ηλίου βοηθά στη χρηματοδότηση του PADI AWARE Κατασκευαστής γυαλιών ηλίου βοηθά στη χρηματοδότηση του PADI AWARE
Φυλακίστηκε: Ιδιοκτήτης καταδυτικού καταστήματος που έφυγε μόνος από την ελεύθερη κατάδυση Φυλακίστηκε: Ιδιοκτήτης καταδυτικού καταστήματος που έφυγε μόνος από την ελεύθερη κατάδυση
Συνδεθείτε μαζί μας
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Θέματα Τικ Τοκ
Οι φωτογραφίες που δεν αποδίδονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο αποτελούν πνευματικά δικαιώματα του φωτογράφου.
Επικοινωνήστε με το περιοδικό DIVER για λεπτομέρειες.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Θέματα Τικ Τοκ
2025 Copyright Rork Media Limited. Όλα τα δικαιώματα διατηρούνται.
Συνδρομές δώρων
Εγγραφείτε για 3 £/μήνα