Ο μεγαλύτερος διαδικτυακός πόρος για καταδύτες
Ο μεγαλύτερος διαδικτυακός πόρος για καταδύτες
Αναζήτηση
Κλείστε αυτό το πλαίσιο αναζήτησης.

Ζωντανές εικόνες αντοχής σε ντοκιμαντέρ δύο αποστολών

Ακολουθήστε το Divernet στις Ειδήσεις Google
Εγγραφείτε στο Εβδομαδιαίο ενημερωτικό μας δελτίο
An image of the Endurance as discovered in 2022 (FMHT)
An image of the Endurance as discovered in 2022 (FMHT)

Established in the pantheon of iconic British shipwrecks is polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Αντοχή – and a documentary recently premiered in London covers not only the vessel’s final voyage but the story of its 2022 rediscovery 3km beneath Antarctic ice.

Αντοχή had set off on Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition voyage to cross the Antarctic in 1914, but became trapped in Weddell Sea pack-ice and sank on 21 November, 2015. For over a year after the loss of the ship, Shackleton kept his crew of 27 alive.

In March 2022 the Endurance22 expedition, organised and funded by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT), discovered the shipwreck and remarkably detailed footage and images were obtained.

Frank Wild, Shackleton's second-in-command, plays with one of the dogs, Sue, in the dog-pen on Endurance (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Shackleton's second-in-command Frank Wild plays with Sue, one of the dogs (RGS / Frank Hurley)
A 2022 subsea photograph shows a boot once worn by Frank Wild (FMHT)
A 2022 subsea photograph reveals a boot once worn by Frank Wild (FMHT)

FMHT trustee Mensun Bound was director of the expedition, which was led by Dr John Shears, with Nico Vincent as subsea manager and history broadcaster Dan Snow providing the live story-telling.

The National Geographic film Αντοχή combines meticulously restored archival footage from the original expedition with the modern-day quest to locate the vessel.

Directed by Oscar winners Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, and BAFTA nominee Natalie Hewit, it was first shown during the BFI London Film Festival last week (12 October).

Screenings continue at selected UK cinemas during October, with in-person Q&As with Snow, and from the start of November Αντοχή μπορεί να δει στο National Geographic Channel, Disney+ and Hulu in the UK.

Crew-members pose on the ladder with a few of the dogs during the evacuation (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Crew pose on a ladder with some of the dogs while evacuating the ship (RGS / Frank Hurley)
The ladder used by Shackleton’s crew (FMHT)
Ladder used by Shackleton’s crew (FMHT)

“The release of the National Geographic documentary is a milestone for the trust,” says FMHT Chairman Donald Lamont. “As well as locating, surveying and filming the wreck, our aim was to bring the stories of Shackleton and of his ship to new generations. 

“They are stories of grit and determination that we hope will inspire people across the globe with the qualities of leadership and perseverance in the face of adversity. The stories of both expeditions are set in the hostile environment of Antarctica, a continent whose changing features affect us all.” 

Crew-members (from left) James Wordie, Alfred Cheetham and Alexander Macklin clean the linoleum floor of the galley (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Crew-members (from left) James Wordie, Alfred Cheetham and Alexander Macklin clean the linoleum floor of the galley (RGS / Frank Hurley)
On the Endurance wreck: the linoleum floor  (FMHT)
On the wreck: the linoleum floor  (FMHT)

On his way to the Antarctic, as the FMHT points out, Shackleton avoided the Falkland Islands because he was concerned that with WW1 underway the conflict might divert him from his purpose. The Battle of the Falkland Islands was taking place as he entered the Weddell Sea on 8 December, 1914.

In 2019 Mensun Bound led an expedition that located SMS Σάρνχορστ, which had been sunk in that battle. Another documentary, Lost Ships – The Search For The Kaiser’s Superfleet, tells the story of that search. 

The crew sit down for a midwinter feast on Endurance, five months after the ship became stuck in ice and four months before their evacuation. They ate roast pork, stewed apples, preserved peas and a plum pudding (RGS / Frank Hurley)
The crew enjoy a midwinter feast on Endurance, five months after the ship became stuck in ice and four months before their evacuation. They ate roast pork, stewed apples, preserved peas and a plum pudding (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Plates and other dishware used by the crew (FMHT)
Plates used by the crew (FMHT)
Βίντεο από το YouTube
Trailer for the Endurance documentary

Επίσης στο Divernet: ΒΡΕΘΗΚΕ ΑΚΡΗΤΟ ΤΟ ΝΑΥΑΓΙΟ ΑΝΤΟΧΗΣ SHACKLETON, ΑΝΤΟΧΗ ΕΚΤΙΜΕΝΗ ΣΤΟΥΣ ΚΥΝΗΓΕΣ ΘΗΣΑΥΡΟΥ ΒΑΘΩΝ ΘΑΛΑΣΣΩΝ, ΑΝΤΟΧΗ ΓΙΑ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΤΕΥΣΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΚΥΝΗΓΟΥΣ ΘΗΣΑΥΡΟΥ, QUEST FOR THE QUEST: LOST SHACKLETON BOAT FOUND

Latest Επεισόδιο Podcast από το Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Πώς χειρίζεστε τις καταδύσεις όταν η τελευταία σας ήταν πολύ αγχωτική λόγω έλλειψης αέρα; #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ΣΥΝΔΕΣΜΟΙ Γίνετε θαυμαστές: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ Ιστότοπος: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές εξοπλισμού καταδύσεων Ιστότοπος: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Ιστότοπος: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο Ιστότοπος: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΟ FACEBOOK ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Συνεργαζόμαστε με https://www.scuba.com και https ://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι. Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Πώς χειρίζεστε την παρακολούθηση των καταδύσεων όταν η τελευταία σας ήταν πολύ αγχωτική λόγω έλλειψης αέρα;
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
ΣΥΝΔΕΣΜΟΙ

Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Αγορές Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ

Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές Scuba Gear
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μοναδική έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι.

Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Επιστροφή στο νερό μετά από μια κακή κατάδυση; #AskMark #scuba

Σύνδεσμος ιστότοπου Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -εργαλείο ------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------- ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Ιστότοπος: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο Ιστότοπος: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφημίσεις στις μάρκες μας --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΤΟ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Συνεργαζόμαστε με https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι. Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων. 00:00 Εισαγωγή 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Προδιαγραφές 09:40 Κριτική

Σύνδεσμος ιστότοπου Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Αγορές Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ

Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές Scuba Gear
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μοναδική έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι.

Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων.
00: 00 Εισαγωγή
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Προδιαγραφές
09:40 Κριτική

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Ομφάλιος φακός κριτική #Unboxing #Review

Αυτή την εβδομάδα στο podcast, οι επαγγελματίες οδηγοί καταδύσεων στις Φιλιππίνες βρίσκονται σε ζεστό νερό μετά από μια πληροφορία ότι ορισμένοι δέχονται πληρωμή για χάραξη ονομάτων σε κοράλλια, με αποτέλεσμα οι αρχές να τετραπλασιάσουν τα χρήματα της ανταμοιβής για οποιαδήποτε πληροφορία σχετικά με τους ενόχους. Ο LL cool J είπε πρόσφατα στον Guardian ότι ο αναματρονικός καρχαρίας στο Deep Blue Sea κόντεψε να τον πνίξει. Και ένας πρώην δύτης του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού αποφάσισε να γίνει ο πρώτος που θα κολυμπήσει το αγγλικό κανάλι, ανάσκελα. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ Ιστότοπος: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Ιστότοπος: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Ιστότοπος: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση στις επωνυμίες μας -------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΤΟ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι. Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων.

Αυτή την εβδομάδα στο podcast, οι επαγγελματίες οδηγοί καταδύσεων στις Φιλιππίνες βρίσκονται σε ζεστό νερό μετά από μια πληροφορία ότι ορισμένοι δέχονται πληρωμή για χάραξη ονομάτων σε κοράλλια, με αποτέλεσμα οι αρχές να τετραπλασιάσουν τα χρήματα της ανταμοιβής για οποιαδήποτε πληροφορία σχετικά με τους ενόχους. Ο LL cool J είπε πρόσφατα στον Guardian ότι ο αναματρονικός καρχαρίας στο Deep Blue Sea κόντεψε να τον πνίξει. Και ένας πρώην δύτης του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού αποφάσισε να γίνει ο πρώτος που θα κολυμπήσει το αγγλικό κανάλι, ανάσκελα.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Αγορές Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ

Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές Scuba Gear
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μοναδική έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι.

Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής προπόνησης SCUBA. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Πληρώθηκαν οδηγοί για το Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Φορτώστε Περισσότερα ... Εγγραφή

ΑΣ ΚΡΑΤΗΣΟΥΜΕ ΕΠΑΦΗ!

Λάβετε μια εβδομαδιαία συλλογή όλων των ειδήσεων και άρθρων του Divernet Μάσκα καταδύσεων
Δεν ανεπιθύμητο! Διαβάστε μας πολιτική απορρήτου για περισσότερες πληροφορίες.

Εγγραφή
Ειδοποίηση για
επισκέπτης

0 Σχόλια
Οι περισσότεροι ψηφίστηκαν
Νέα Τα παλαιότερα
Ενσωματωμένα σχόλια
Δείτε όλα τα σχόλια
πρόσφατα σχόλια
Ron: Δύτης πεθαίνει στο Μεξικό σε solo cenote probe
Steve Weinman: Δύτης πεθαίνει στο Μεξικό σε solo cenote probe
Tricia: Το σοκ της Lusitania
Ron: Δύτης πεθαίνει στο Μεξικό σε solo cenote probe
Στηβ Φέντον: Antennarius Frogfish Πρωτεύουσα των Φιλιππίνων
Πρόσφατα νέα της σχολής
Η καμπουροφάλαινα επέστρεψε στη θάλασσα μετά τον προσάραξη της Σκωτίας Η καμπουροφάλαινα επέστρεψε στη θάλασσα μετά τον προσάραξη της Σκωτίας
Τα αιχμηρά γεύματα των καρχαριών θα μπορούσαν να είναι σωτηρία για τα φύκια Τα αιχμηρά γεύματα των καρχαριών θα μπορούσαν να είναι σωτηρία για τα φύκια
Ο Wayne B Brown της Aggressor Adventures κυκλοφορεί το πρώτο βιβλίο Ο Wayne B Brown της Aggressor Adventures κυκλοφορεί το πρώτο βιβλίο
Γνωρίστε τον Steve Backshall – ένα από τα πολλά βραβεία Bite-Back! Γνωρίστε τον Steve Backshall – ένα από τα πολλά βραβεία Bite-Back!
Δύτης πεθαίνει στο Μεξικό σε solo cenote probe Δύτης πεθαίνει στο Μεξικό σε solo cenote probe
Ο Ουκρανός ελεύθερος δύτης σημείωσε παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ χωρίς πτερύγια Ο Ουκρανός ελεύθερος δύτης σημείωσε παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ χωρίς πτερύγια

Συνδεθείτε μαζί μας

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Οι φωτογραφίες που δεν αποδίδονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο αποτελούν πνευματικά δικαιώματα του φωτογράφου.
Επικοινωνήστε με το περιοδικό DIVER για λεπτομέρειες.

2024 Copyright Rork Media Limited. Όλα τα δικαιώματα διατηρούνται.

0
Θα αγαπήσετε τις σκέψεις σας, παρακαλώ σχολιάστε.x