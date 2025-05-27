Συνδρομές περιοδικών
Κατάργηση διαφημίσεων για 3 £/μήνα
Συνδεθείτε

Νησί Apo και καταδύσεις Dauin

Ακολουθήστε μας στις Ειδήσεις Google
Εγγραφείτε στο Εβδομαδιαίο ενημερωτικό μας δελτίο
Νησί Apo και καταδύσεις Dauin

Apo Island & Dauin Diving with AivyMaes Divers Resort

If you’re dreaming of vibrant coral gardens, sea turtles drifting through crystal waters, and world-class muck diving, look no further than Νησί Από and Dauin two of the Philippines’ most prized dive destinations. Tucked along the coast of Negros Oriental, these locations consistently rated as top 10 dive destinations in the world promise an unforgettable underwater adventure—and there’s no better way to experience it than with AivyMaes Divers convenientlylocated in the heart of Dauin’s Beach front, just, a 5km boat ride from Dauin to Νησί Από, and is globally recognized for its healthy coral reefs and exceptional marine biodiversity.

DSC 6977
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 9

The heart of Dauin, AivyMaes Divers is setting a new benchmark for marine conservation and truly sustainable tourism.

Our mission is rooted in preserving the vibrant marine ecosystems of the Philippines through education, empowerment, and collaboration. Thanks to ISC CEO Barry Coleman, five full scholarships have already been donated, allowing talented young locals to become leaders in marine tourism. Training local underprivileged youth/young adults—not only to become professional Dive Masters/Specialist Critter spotters and instructors, but also citizen scientists dedicated to protecting our oceans for generations to come.

Working closely with the Dauin municipality, we identify underprivileged young men and women and provide them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the diving industry. These individuals, in turn, become mentors and role models, inspiring others from similar backgrounds to embrace and safeguard their unique marine environment whilst forging a rewarding career.

  “Locals training locals” — it’s our model for sustainable eco-tourism, and it works.

DSC 8233
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 10

Apo Island a designated: Marine Protected Area (MPA) since 1982, it stands as a model of successful community-led conservation—thanks to pioneering marine biologist Dr. Angel Alcala, the “Father of MPA’s.”Dr Angel Alcala, who grew up in the region, persuaded the somewhat skeptical locals that setting up a protected area would benefit the surrounding fisheries.

His theory was that there would be a spillover of adult fish from the protected area into the surrounding area, where the protected area functions as a shelter for fish to escape, mature, and spawn. Fish spawning in the protected area would produce larvae that are carried by the currents to other communities on the reef.  A true marine conservation success story in the Philippines and is the oldest continuous Marine Protected Area in the Philippines tuning this tiny island into a Macro Photopapers and Wide-Angle paradise!

DSC 7952
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 11

This diminutive, little island has played an important role in shaping the marine conservation efforts of the entire country. In fact, such has been the success of the community-based sanctuary that has been established here that inspired similar projects all over the Philippines and even the globe and as a direct result there are currently over 1,500 small Marine Protected Areas in the Philippines, started by local communities who have wanted to emulate the success of Apo Island. As a direct result of the successful implementation of the MPA’s, Dive tourism flourished, with the Philippines now constantly voted as the Number 1 dive destination in the world as a direct result.

Top Apo Dive Sites: Chapel Point –A dramatic wall dive with excellent coral formations and frequent sightings of sea turtles, schools of jacks, and the occasional barracuda. Soft and hard corals thrive here, along with nudibranchs and reef fish. Cogon Point-Known for strong currents, making it an exciting drift dive. Expect to see large schools of fish like trevally, snapper, and fusiliers, along with healthy coral gardens and sometimes pelagic passing by. Best for intermediate to advanced divers.

DSC 8032
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 12

Rock Point East & West – A gentle slope dive with lots of macro life, including scorpionfish, frogfish, and various nudibranchs. Soft coral fans and sea anemones decorate the seabed. Great for photographers, the gentle slopes ideal for spotting turtles and colorful reef fish. Sanctuary-This is part of the marine reserve and offers the most pristine corals on the island. The marine life is abundant: sea turtles, triggerfish, parrotfish. Limited access to protect the reef; sometimes only snorkeling is allowed.

Discover the Magic of Dauin , World-Famous for Muck Diving: Dauin’s Marine Protected Areas

Just a short drive from Dumaguete, the municipality of Dauin— has expanded its marine conservation efforts through a series of Marine Protected Areas over the past 40 plus years (MPAs) established along its coastline. These MPAs have not only revitalized local fisheries but also spurred eco-tourism, with MPA fees helping fund management and enforcing no-take regulations. Divers, in turn, support sustainable tourism simply by doing what they love — going diving.

DSC 6584
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 13

Unlike many protected areas that focus solely on coral reefs, Dauin’s MPAs also encompass seagrass beds and sand/rubble slopes — prime muck diving habitats that have put Dauin on the global dive map. Famous for its black sand slopes, Dauin offers the chance to encounter an incredible array of rare and bizarre marine life: mimic octopuses, flamboyant cuttlefish, frogfish, seahorses, ghost pipefish, and countless species of nudibranchs, shrimp, and crabs. These diverse ecosystems are also important feeding grounds for turtles and other marine megafauna.

Dauin proudly boasts 29 of the 33 known species of frogfish — a distinction featured in BBC Planet Earth III, Episode 2, which spotlighted the area’s rich biodiversity. Along the coast, dive operators lead specialized “critter hunts,” guided by expert spotters with a keen eye for finding even the smallest and most elusive underwater creatures, making Dauin a must-visit destination for underwater photographers and macro diving enthusiasts alike.

DSC 6059
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 14

Most Popular dive sites in Dauin: all are AivyMaes Divers Resort House reef, convenient walk in shore Dives

Located in heart of Dauin’s beach front, AivyMaes Divers offers convenient direct access (walk in) dives to Dauin’s World famous muck dives sites, including their renowned house reef, AivyMaes House Reef known as at Población 1 Dauin North marine Sanctuary protected for over 40 years.  This site is teeming with extraordinary macro critters, making it a haven for underwater photographers, a macro heaven and wide-angle paradise for marine life enthusiasts.

Dauin North & South – Shore dive / Muck Βάθος: 5–25mt Sloping black sand with scattered debris and artificial structures that attract critters, Frogfish, pipefish, nudibranchs, seahorses, χταπόδι (including mimic and wonderpus) Excellent for macro φωτογραφία and night dive.

DSC 6151
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 15

Masaplod Sanctuary – vibrant reef with occasional turtle sightings Coral Reef / Marine Sanctuary Βάθος: 5–30m – Vibrant reef with good coral cover and schooling fish. Fusiliers, snappers, turtles, moray eels. Great visibility, good for both macro and wide-angle.

Cars & Ginama-an - Εύρος βάθους: 24–28 meters The Car Wrecks site is teeming with macro critters and reef fish, including Lionfish Moray ells Blue-spotted stingrays Frogfish Ghostpipefish Seamoths Porcelain crabs Harlequin ghost pipefish Crocodile fish Emperor angelfish Nudibranchs Boxer shrimps. The wrecks themselves are often covered in colorful corals, sponges, and sea fans, providing excellent opportunities for υποβρύχια φωτογραφία.

DSC 6335
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 16

Whether you’re an experienced diver or a novice eager to explore the underwater world, Dauin offers unparalleled diving opportunities. AivyMaes Divers provide exceptional services, expert guidance, and a shared commitment to marine conservation. By choosing to dive with our resorts, you’re not only embarking on an unforgettable adventure but also supporting efforts to protect and preserve our oceans for future generations. Their experienced dive masters and instructors are trained critter spotters, ensuring guests have an enriching and environmentally conscious diving.

Latest Επεισόδιο Podcast από το Scuba Diver Mag
Ενημερωμένος Συνεργάτης Εξοπλισμού: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Γεια! Μαθαίνω για την πλευρική τοποθέτηση και δυσκολεύομαι να βρω ένα σαφές παράδειγμα για το πώς να τοποθετήσω τα τανκς. Ξέρω ότι θα καλυφθεί στην εκπαίδευση, αλλά πρέπει να ξέρω τι να πάρω πριν παρακολουθήσω το μάθημα, δεν υπάρχει καλό κατάστημα sidemount κοντά μου. Μπορείτε να δείξετε πώς είναι τοποθετημένες οι δεξαμενές πλευρικής τοποθέτησης και οι δεξαμενές διακόσμησης/σκηνής, παρακαλώ; Επισκεφτείτε τον ιστότοπό μας για περισσότερα νέα για το Scuba, υποβρύχιες φωτογραφίες, υποδείξεις και συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Σημαντικοί σύνδεσμοι συνεργατών για παρακολούθηση 🔗 Λάβετε έκπτωση 15% στη διεθνή προσφορά eSIM! Χρησιμοποιήστε τον κωδικό: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Αγοράστε το Scuba Gears εδώ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝝝🐨🐫 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐫𝝨𝐦 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Θέματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Ιστότοπος: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine https://godivingshow.com/ Ιστότοπος: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Για επαγγελματικές ερωτήσεις: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς: ▶️ https://wwwetch.youtube. ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck0t1 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh64OTI2 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/Hs38v? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk86dB4AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/q▶LIP https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu71EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y4wIOKde8 ================================== Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine. Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με οτιδήποτε σχετίζεται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, το ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας μεταφέρουμε τις πιο πρόσφατες καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εργαλείων μέχρι συμβουλές ειδικών, ειδήσεις και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες. Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια! Για επιχειρηματικές ερωτήσεις, χρησιμοποιήστε τα στοιχεία επικοινωνίας παρακάτω: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Σας αρέσει η κατάδυση; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, κριτικές εργαλείων, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες!

@jaketarren
#askmark Γεια! Μαθαίνω για το sidemount και δυσκολεύομαι να βρω ένα σαφές παράδειγμα για το πώς να ρυθμίσω τα τανκς. Ξέρω ότι θα καλυφθεί στην εκπαίδευση, αλλά πρέπει να ξέρω τι να πάρω πριν παρακολουθήσω το μάθημα, δεν υπάρχει καλό συνεργείο sidemount κοντά μου.

Μπορείτε να δείξετε πώς είναι τοποθετημένες οι δεξαμενές πλευρικής τοποθέτησης και οι δεξαμενές διακόσμησης/σκηνής, παρακαλώ;

Επισκεφθείτε τον ιστότοπό μας για περισσότερα νέα για το Scuba, υποβρύχιες φωτογραφίες, συμβουλές και συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές: https://divernet.com/

✅ Σημαντικοί σύνδεσμοι συνεργατών που πρέπει να ακολουθήσετε

🔗 Λάβετε έκπτωση 15% στη διεθνή προσφορά eSIM! Κωδικός χρήσης: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Αγοράστε Scuba Gears εδώ:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝝐 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι μαζί μας.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Θέματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Ιστοσελίδα: https://divernet.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://godivingshow.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Για επαγγελματικές ερωτήσεις: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine.

Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με οτιδήποτε σχετίζεται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, το ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας μεταφέρουμε τις πιο πρόσφατες καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εργαλείων μέχρι συμβουλές ειδικών, ειδήσεις και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες.

Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια!

Για επιχειρηματικές ερωτήσεις, χρησιμοποιήστε τα παρακάτω στοιχεία επικοινωνίας:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Αγαπάτε τις καταδύσεις; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, κριτικές εργαλείων, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Πώς τοποθετείτε έναν κύλινδρο πλευρικής τοποθέτησης;

Ενημερωμένος Εξοπλισμός Συνεργατών: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Πώς μπορώ να συνδέσω ένα φως που αναβοσβήνει στο διπλό ή μονό κύλινδρο μου, ώστε ο φίλος μου να μπορεί να με βλέπει/βρίσκει ακόμα και σε κακή ορατότητα ή τη νύχτα; Το τυπικό κορδόνι σε αυτά τα πράγματα αφήνει πάντα το φως να πέφτει προς τα κάτω και να το καλύπτει. Επισκεφθείτε την ιστοσελίδα μας για περισσότερα νέα για καταδύσεις, υποβρύχια φωτογραφία, συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικά ρεπορτάζ: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Σημαντικοί Σύνδεσμοι Συνεργατών που πρέπει να ακολουθήσετε 🔗 Επωφεληθείτε από 15% Έκπτωση στην Διεθνή Προσφορά eSIM! Χρησιμοποιήστε τον Κωδικό: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Αγοράστε Εξοπλισμό Καταδύσεων Εδώ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι μαζί μας. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Νήματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Ιστότοπος: https://divernet.com/ Ιστότοπος: https://godivingshow.com/ Ιστότοπος: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Για επαγγελματικά ερωτήματα: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine. Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με όλα όσα σχετίζονται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, την ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας φέρνουμε τις τελευταίες εξελίξεις στις καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εξοπλισμού έως συμβουλές ειδικών, νέα και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες. Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια! Για επαγγελματικά ερωτήματα, χρησιμοποιήστε τα παρακάτω στοιχεία επικοινωνίας: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Λατρεύετε τις καταδύσεις; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για ταξίδια κατάδυσης, κριτικές εξοπλισμού, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Πώς μπορώ να συνδέσω ένα φως που αναβοσβήνει στο διπλό ή μονό κύλινδρο φλας μου, ώστε ο φίλος μου να μπορεί να με βλέπει/βρίσκει ακόμα και σε κακή ορατότητα ή τη νύχτα; Το τυπικό κορδόνι σε αυτά τα πράγματα αφήνει πάντα το φως να πέφτει προς τα κάτω και να το καλύπτει.
Επισκεφθείτε τον ιστότοπό μας για περισσότερα νέα για το Scuba, υποβρύχιες φωτογραφίες, συμβουλές και συμβουλές και ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές: https://divernet.com/

✅ Σημαντικοί σύνδεσμοι συνεργατών που πρέπει να ακολουθήσετε

🔗 Λάβετε έκπτωση 15% στη διεθνή προσφορά eSIM! Κωδικός χρήσης: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Αγοράστε Scuba Gears εδώ:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝝐 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι μαζί μας.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Θέματα: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Ιστοσελίδα: https://divernet.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://godivingshow.com/
Ιστοσελίδα: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Για επαγγελματικές ερωτήσεις: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Προτεινόμενα βίντεο για εσάς:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Σχετικά με το Scuba Diver Magazine.

Καλώς ήρθατε στο Scuba Diver Magazine! Είμαστε παθιασμένοι με οτιδήποτε σχετίζεται με τον υποβρύχιο κόσμο. Ως περιοδικό δωρεάν διανομής στην Ευρώπη, το ANZ και τη Βόρεια Αμερική, σας μεταφέρουμε τις πιο πρόσφατες καταδύσεις, από επικούς ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς για καταδύσεις και ειλικρινείς κριτικές εργαλείων μέχρι συμβουλές ειδικών, ειδήσεις και εμπνευσμένες υποβρύχιες ιστορίες.

Είτε είστε έμπειρος δύτης είτε μόλις ξεκινάτε το υποβρύχιο ταξίδι σας, το περιεχόμενό μας έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας κρατά ενήμερους, εμπνευσμένους και έτοιμους για την επόμενη κατάδυσή σας. Μπείτε, εξερευνήστε και μείνετε συνδεδεμένοι με τον κόσμο των καταδύσεων μαζί μας! Ελάτε μαζί μας και μην χάσετε ποτέ μια περιπέτεια!

Για επιχειρηματικές ερωτήσεις, χρησιμοποιήστε τα παρακάτω στοιχεία επικοινωνίας:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Αγαπάτε τις καταδύσεις; Εγγραφείτε τώρα για συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, κριτικές εργαλείων, συμβουλές για καταδύσεις, επικές καταδύσεις, νέα για καταδύσεις και υποβρύχιες ιστορίες!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Πώς μπορώ να συνδέσω ένα φλας που αναβοσβήνει στον εαυτό μου για να με βλέπει ο φίλος μου; #askmark #scubadiving

Ενημερωμένος Εξοπλισμός Συνεργάτης: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Δείτε το Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Έκπτωση στην Διεθνή Προσφορά eSIM Χρησιμοποιήστε τον Κωδικό: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΕΞΟΠΛΙΣΜΟΥ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ Ιστότοπος: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Υποδείξεις, Κριτικές Εξοπλισμού Καταδύσεων Ιστότοπος: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Νέα για Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Υποδείξεις, Ταξιδιωτικές Αναφορές Ιστότοπος: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μόνη έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο Ιστότοπος: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗΣ ΔΙΚΤΥΩΣΗΣ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Συνεργαζόμαστε με τις εταιρείες https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλο τον απαραίτητο εξοπλισμό σας. Σκεφτείτε να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι. Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται ως υποκατάστατο της επαγγελματικής εκπαίδευσης SCUBA ή των συστάσεων για κάθε κατασκευαστή. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένου κειμένου, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο είναι μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από έναν εξειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων ή τις συγκεκριμένες απαιτήσεις των κατασκευαστών εξοπλισμού.

Επισκεφθείτε τον ιστότοπο του Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Έκπτωση 15% Διεθνής προσφορά eSIM Κωδικός χρήσης: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Γίνετε θαυμαστής: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ΑΓΟΡΑ ΕΡΓΩΝ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΟΙ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΕΣ ΜΑΣ

Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Καταδύσεις, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Κριτικές Scuba Gear
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Υποβρύχια Φωτογραφία, Συμβουλές & Συμβουλές, Ταξιδιωτικές αναφορές
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Η μοναδική έκθεση καταδύσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ιστοσελίδα: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Για διαφήμιση εντός των επωνυμιών μας
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Συνεργαζόμαστε με τα https://www.scuba.com και https://www.mikesdivestore.com για όλα τα απαραίτητα για τον εξοπλισμό σας. Εξετάστε το ενδεχόμενο να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον παραπάνω σύνδεσμο συνεργατών για να υποστηρίξετε το κανάλι.

Οι πληροφορίες σε αυτό το βίντεο δεν προορίζονται ούτε υπονοούνται να υποκαταστήσουν την επαγγελματική εκπαίδευση SCUBA ή συστάσεις για κάθε κατασκευαστή. Όλο το περιεχόμενο, συμπεριλαμβανομένων κειμένων, γραφικών, εικόνων και πληροφοριών, που περιέχεται σε αυτό το βίντεο προορίζεται μόνο για γενικούς ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς και δεν αντικαθιστά την εκπαίδευση από ειδικευμένο εκπαιδευτή καταδύσεων ή συγκεκριμένες απαιτήσεις από κατασκευαστές εξοπλισμού.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Είναι αυτό το καλύτερο καταδυτικό κέντρο ποτέ; W\@wakatobidiveresort

Εγγραφή

ΑΣ ΚΡΑΤΗΣΟΥΜΕ ΕΠΑΦΗ!

Λάβετε μια εβδομαδιαία συλλογή όλων των ειδήσεων και άρθρων του Divernet Μάσκα καταδύσεων
Δεν ανεπιθύμητο! Διαβάστε μας πολιτική απορρήτου για περισσότερες πληροφορίες.
Εγγραφή
Ειδοποίηση για
επισκέπτης

0 Σχόλια
Οι περισσότεροι ψηφίστηκαν
Νέα Τα παλαιότερα
Ενσωματωμένα σχόλια
Δείτε όλα τα σχόλια
πρόσφατα σχόλια
Ron: Ανακαλύψεις δυτών: Δόντι Meg στη Φλόριντα, βόμβες στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Ο Steve: Ο Paul Toomer αποχωρεί από την Dive RAID International
Bryan: Πώς να πάτε στο Raja Ampat
Όλιβερ Βαντεβάλε: Δύτες βρίσκουν χαμένους κρίκους από το εμβληματικό ναυάγιο της Βάσα
λαχανάκια: Δύτης πεθαίνει αφού κυνηγούσε την GoPro προς τα κάτω
Πρόσφατα νέα της σχολής
Η γενναιοδωρία ενός δύτη επέστρεψε χρυσό ρολόι ναυαγίου στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο Η γενναιοδωρία ενός δύτη επέστρεψε χρυσό ρολόι ναυαγίου στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Πολωνοί ελεύθεροι δύτες κάνουν μεγάλη εντύπωση στην Αθήνα Πολωνοί ελεύθεροι δύτες κάνουν μεγάλη εντύπωση στην Αθήνα
Τα κέντρα Green Fins μειώνουν στο μισό την απειλή για τους υφάλους της Άκαμπα Τα κέντρα Green Fins μειώνουν στο μισό την απειλή για τους υφάλους της Άκαμπα
Pipeline: Το podcast Left To Die ερευνά το σκάνδαλο με τις καταδύσεις Pipeline: Το podcast Left To Die ερευνά το σκάνδαλο με τις καταδύσεις
Δύτες λίμνης εξερευνούν ναυάγιο ρυμουλκού 144 ετών Δύτες λίμνης εξερευνούν ναυάγιο ρυμουλκού 144 ετών
Ανακαλύψεις δυτών: Δόντι Meg στη Φλόριντα, βόμβες στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο Ανακαλύψεις δυτών: Δόντι Meg στη Φλόριντα, βόμβες στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Συνδεθείτε μαζί μας
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Θέματα Τικ Τοκ
Οι φωτογραφίες που δεν αποδίδονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο αποτελούν πνευματικά δικαιώματα του φωτογράφου.
Επικοινωνήστε με το περιοδικό DIVER για λεπτομέρειες.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Θέματα Τικ Τοκ
2025 Copyright Rork Media Limited. Όλα τα δικαιώματα διατηρούνται.
Συνδρομές δώρων
Εγγραφείτε για 3 £/μήνα